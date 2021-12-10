ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Child care an ‘economic issue,’ advocates say

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 5 days ago
Child care has been brought up more and more with the pandemic causing shortages in services and employment losses preventing families from being able to afford it.

Child care and early childhood education in the state and country is more and more vital, according to a new study by Groundwork Ohio.

The public policy research group commissioned the study to survey 800 registered voters and 400 parents with children under the age of five between Oct. 23 and Nov. 8 of this year.

In terms of demographics, 84% of those polled were white, 10% were African Americans, 15% people of color and 5% Hispanic. Democrats represented 36% of those polled, 33% were identified as Republican and 31% as Independent. The majority (55%) of parents and voters were women.

Suburban individuals made up 53% of the study subjects, with 29% living in cities and the other 18% in small towns or rural areas.

The study showed more than four in 10 working parents have had to cut back hours to take care of children, and a majority of parents without full-time work could go back to work if they had affordable child care.

“Parents make a direct connection between child care and the ability to work/make money,” Groundwork noted in its findings.

Source: Policy Matters Ohio

The study comes as child care advocates are asking that monthly payments through the child tax credit be expanded, instead of expiring as scheduled on December 31.

“With rising costs on everything from food to gas to child care, families are getting squeezed,” said Will Petrik, of the thinktank Policy Matters Ohio. “The child tax credit monthly payments give parents more breathing room and help families afford things they need.”

According to Policy Matters research, before the child tax credit payments started in mid-July, more than 1 million adults with children in Ohio reported difficulty paying for “basic household expenses.” After the tax credit payments began, the number dropped 26%, to about 850,000.

As of November, Ohio had disbursed more than $2.7 billion to families in the state, with an average monthly payment of $440.

Petrick says in order to keep payments going into January, Congress should pass the federal Democratic-backed Build Back Better spending bill .

In the Groundwork study, Ohio voters who were polled said they believed the pandemic had “put a strain on kids’ mental health and the mental health of their parents,” and voters of both major political parties believe the state should be spending more on early childhood education.

“Perhaps most importantly, even ‘strong’ Republicans believe Ohio should spend more on early childhood education,” the study stated.

One thing both voters and parents agreed on in the Groundwork study was that child care in Ohio is expensive.

Early childhood education as an election issue came up, with overwhelmingly support for candidates who focus on the topic. Of Ohio voters, 79% agreed it would be a “top factor” in a vote for an elected official in the state. For parents, the matter was even more resolute: 89% of parents said it would be a top factor for their vote.

The post Child care an ‘economic issue,’ advocates say appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

WTOP

Md. child care providers say they need higher enrollment and funding to survive

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Maryland child care advocates told the comptroller’s workgroup examining pandemic stimulus spending that although the additional money has been critical in stabilizing their industry, they are still operating “razor-thin margins,” struggling to find qualified workers and want to receive aid faster.
MARYLAND STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: Build Back Better child care funding crucial to economic recovery

As an early childhood educator, I have seen firsthand the effects of our nation’s failure to prioritize the importance of affordable, quality child care. I’ve watched women make extreme sacrifices for child care. They exist in an insane vortex that only provides child care assistance if they are working, but doesn’t offer any assistance for attending job interviews.
STAMFORD, CT
culinaryinstitute.edu

COVID Aid & Economic Security Cares Act

Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. Culinary Institute LeNotre is assisting students who have been financially impacted for the COVID-19 outbreak. CIL is distributing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding. CIL received 682,153 from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund established by the Coronavirus...
HOUSTON, TX
Union Leader

State Office of the Child Advocate notes COVID-19 impact on children

A report from the state Office of the Child Advocate noted the toll COVID-19 has taken on children in New Hampshire. While no children have died from the virus, the report from the child advocate’s office noted that almost 13,000 tested positive for the virus between Oct. 1, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2021.
MANCHESTER, NH
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

