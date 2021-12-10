Investigating Screen Time's Impact on the Attention Span

On Tuesday, October 26th, the Hicksville Public School and the Hicksville PTA units in partnership presented Screenager Next Chapter through a live virtual viewing of the documentary, and it was followed by a live Q&A with the Filmmaker and Physician, Dr. Delaney Ruston. The documentary addressed the impact of screen time on the mental health of our children by presenting real world experiences of young adults and teens. These children told their candid stories throughout the film, and strategies to avoid depression and anxiety were suggested by professionals in their fields. Some suggestions included no-phone zones, decreased screen time, put the devices away at bedtime, and getting 10-12 hours of sleep were among a few ideas shared.
