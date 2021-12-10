My Holy-Grail Moisturizer for Dry Skin Is Surprisingly Found at the Drugstore

In a culture that is unequivocally obsessed with youth, I can’t deny that I feel absolutely tickled when an esthetician, or total stranger, assumes that I’m 25 or 26. But as a solidly 30-something beauty editor, I’m much more concerned with how my skin is feeling on a given day, or rather how it is reacting to the frenetic combination of environment (hello, freezing temps), stress levels (I need a nap), and new products that I’m testing (have you seen the TZR Beauty Awards?). My hydrating skin care routine is what I return to in the winter when my complexion is the most vulnerable to inflammation, which can appear in the form of breakouts, dryness, redness, itchiness, or just general irritation.
Comments / 0