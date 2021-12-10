ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

The warning lights are on for malaria medicines in Africa

By Become an author
The Conversation Africa
The Conversation Africa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpXzC_0dJ5fdFR00
Medicines, insecticides and nets may deliver short-term anti-malaria goals. Shutterstock

Reports of sporadic resistance to modern malaria drugs have begun appearing in recent years, and are now confirmed in Rwanda and Uganda. The Conversation Africa’s Ina Skosana asked infectious diseases experts Deus Ishengoma and Fredros Okumu to explain this development and what the implications are.

What is drug resistant malaria and how did it come about?

Resistance occurs when the effectiveness of a drug is reduced and it no longer provides a full cure against the targeted infection. It usually starts with only a few mutated parasites that survive treatments in an area. But it can spread rapidly because these resistant parasites continue to reproduce, while the susceptible ones are killed by the treatments.

For example, chloroquine was once considered to be the magic bullet against malaria. But malaria parasites evolved to survive it. The resistance spread in the 1980s and 1990s. It took more than 20 years of gradual failure before African governments and the World Health Organisation (WHO) agreed to change the guidelines and stop using chloroquine.

One reason for this was that the alternative medicines, notably artemisinin combination therapy (ACTs), were way too expensive and out of reach for most patients in the low-income countries

The other alternative drug at the time, sulfadoxine-pyrimethamine, was also showing signs of failure.

The methods for diagnosing malaria were less accurate and not always available back then. So children with fever were commonly treated as if they had malaria. This situation required a low-cost and widely available medicine, even if imperfect.

An even bigger problem was the lack of real-time data on the extent, impact and magnitude of drug resistance. The delayed appreciation of drug resistance caused an unnecessarily large number of severe malaria cases and preventable deaths across Africa in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

The WHO then recommended the use of artemisinin combination therapy (ACTs). These are cocktails, in which the most important ingredients are derivatives of artemisinin, a plant extract first synthesized in 1972 by the Chinese chemist, Tu Youyou, who later won the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2015. Because the ACTs are mixtures, it is difficult for malaria parasites to resist them.

Soon after the introduction of ACTs, reports of resistance to artemisinins started to emerge. These were initially in south-east Asia.

Since 2006, the WHO has been advising countries not to use single drugs (especially any artemisinin drug on its own). Instead, countries should use mostly combination therapies.

Unfortunately, for management of severe malaria, there are still no alternatives, so the recommended options still consist of only one active ingredient instead of mixtures. Examples are artesunate injections or the rectal artesunate capsules recommended for low income remote settings to buy families time and save lives of babies before reaching appropriate care.

These single drug options are the ones most threatened by the emerging resistance to front-line treatments for severe malaria in Africa. Moreover, new evidence now suggests that rectal artesunate capsules may actually not reduce malaria deaths unless the underlying health systems are sufficiently strong. Therefore, new options are even more urgently required here.

What do recent developments signal?

In Africa, most malaria-infected people who receive treatment in good time are fully cured and suffer no long-term effects. However, a minority can be unresponsive to standard treatments. Scientists and health practitioners are increasingly concerned that the situation may worsen in the years to come.

Professor Abdoulaye Djimde is the director of the Malaria Research and Training Centre at the University of Bamako in Mali. He was among the experts who first demonstrated (in 2001) how certain genetic changes in malaria parasites were linked to resistance against chloroquine. We recently asked him about the evidence for resistance to artemisinins in Africa. He thought deeply for moments before stating sadly that “the lights are yellow”. By this he meant that front-line drugs remain largely effective, but the likelihood of widespread failure is growing fast.

Efforts to develop new medicines have gained momentum, but no new drugs are expected in the market for at least several years.

The good news is that resistance to artemisinins has not spread widely in Africa. A recent review by a consortium of African scientists concluded that African malaria parasites already have the genetic changes potentially associated with resistance to artemisinins. But the frequency of these changes is still very low. Surveillance of these genetic elements must be ramped up and performance of drug treatments closely monitored.

It matters because of the scale of the potential problem. There are 241 million malaria cases resulting in 627,000 deaths annually – even without widespread drug resistance in Africa, where nearly all these deaths occur.

What needs to happen?

First, we must recognise the urgency of this situation and develop a plan. In a recent conversation, Prof. Pedro Alonso, the director of the WHO Global Malaria Programme, reminded us that the drug resistance in Africa is emerging independently of the situation in south-east Asia, and we should not wait until complete failure emerges in Africa.

Prof. Alonso also recommended the following four measures.

  • Accelerate research and development for alternative medicines and other tools to control malaria.
  • Maintain healthy markets to attract more manufacturers to produce malaria medicines.
  • Continuously improve the quality of care for malaria patients and reduce the use of single medicines also known as monotherapies.
  • Enhance surveillance to track drug resistance within and across borders.

There are now low-cost rapid diagnostics for detecting malaria even in rural settings. There are also far better scientific methods for monitoring performance and safety of malaria medicines.

More importantly, molecular surveillance allows us to detect the resistance signals in circulating malaria parasites long before the medicines begin failing. This way, public health authorities and drug developers can stay ahead of the game, by adjusting treatment guidelines.

One example is a programme we recently established in Tanzania to track genetic changes in the circulating malaria parasites and how these parasites respond to current treatments.

Countries must endeavour to prevent as many cases as possible and limit the likelihood of severe malaria.

The WHO Malaria Policy Advisory Group has emphasised the need to intensify investigations into artemisinin resistance in Africa and urged the Global Malaria Programme to consider what to do if partner drugs become less effective.

Beyond this, we must learn from history and from recent trends. Most importantly, we all need a honest reflection of what it will really take to eliminate malaria. The overriding lesson is that problems such as resistance are merely symptoms of greater challenges. Medicines, insecticides and nets may deliver short-term anti-malaria goals. But sustainable progress towards elimination requires more holistic approaches.

Comments / 0

Related
EurekAlert

New evidence that mass treatment with Ivermectin has halted spread of river blindness in two Nigerian states; Separate study shows drug’s potential to interrupt West Nile Virus transmission in US

Eliminating river blindness in two Nigerian states—a first for this major hotspot—could invigorate decades-long effort to deploy ivermectin to eliminate disease globally. Work in California and Colorado shows potential to reduce West Nile Virus transmission in humans by mixing ivermectin into bird feed, more evidence of drug’s non-COVID value. Arlington,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Conversation Africa

Statistical ecology can unlock the power of biodiversity data in Africa

Africa boasts an immensely rich diversity of plant and animal species. These are the building blocks of healthy ecosystems. Yet, the projected loss of wild habitats and species on the continent threatens biodiversity. Recent reports by the Intergovernmental Panels on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services and Climate Change also highlight how biodiversity loss and climate change threaten human well-being.
SCIENCE
The Conversation Africa

Top Kenyan scientist shares the joys and challenges of creating life-saving vaccines

Professor George Warimwe should be a household name in Kenya. He’s a leading scientist who has created a life-saving vaccine against Rift Valley Fever. He is also leading policy-changing work on Yellow Fever vaccines. Warimwe has now been awarded the Royal Society Africa Prize for his work on vaccine development and capacity building in Africa. Moina Spooner, from The Conversation Africa, spoke to Warimwe about his life as a vaccinologist.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Alonso
Person
Tu Youyou
The Conversation Africa

South Africa needs to tighten controls on substandard and counterfeit medicines. Here’s how

Substandard and counterfeit medicines can be extremely dangerous. They are fraudulently manufactured to deceive buyers about the product’s quality, authenticity and effectiveness. These medicines don’t meet quality and regulatory standards. Such medicines are usually manufactured by highly organised criminal groups that are often involved in cross-border trafficking. The products can...
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

East Africa’s terrorism hotspots: examining the roots and solutions

Uganda has had a string of terror attacks lately. The most recent bombings took place in Kampala’s central business district and were claimed by the Islamic State jihadist group. Tensions have been increasing across the border too, in Kenya. The government has instructed security agencies to be more vigilant. Moina Spooner, of The Conversation Africa, asked terrorism researcher Dr Anneli Botha to provide insights into what drives terrorism in the region and how it should be addressed.
AFRICA
The Conversation Africa

African marine rules favour big industry, leaving small-scale fishers in the lurch

The African marine fisheries sector is huge. It’s valued at more than US$24 billion per year. The sector is comprised of two main players. One is the continent’s artisanal or small-scale fishers, a form of fishing conducted on small fishing boats by coastal communities. The other is industrial fisheries, including trawlers and distant water fishing fleets. These vessels are sometimes owned by African nationals but mostly overseen by international fishing companies or as part of a joint venture. Fishing by non-African fleets is done through access agreements or licences issued by African states.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Malaria#Medicine#Mali#Drugs#African#Who
MedicalXpress

Gavi alliance OKs funds for Africa malaria vaccine roll-out

The global vaccine alliance, Gavi, said on Thursday that its board had approved an initial $155.7 million for the roll-out of the first malaria vaccine for children in sub-Saharan Africa. "I am greatly heartened that the Gavi board has approved funding for a new malaria vaccination programme," said the alliance's...
HEALTH
pharmatimes.com

GSK to provide malaria vaccines for Gavi eligible countries

The new development will arm healthcare providers with a vital tool to address the steep rise of malaria cases in children living in Africa. GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) has welcomed the decision of the Gavi Board to provide funding for the development and introduction of malaria vaccines into routine child immunisation programmes in Gavi eligible countries.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Africa
The Conversation Africa

Vaccine mandates in South Africa: where are they most needed?

The debate about mandatory vaccines has reached fever pitch as efforts to contain COVID-19 accelerate. Compelling scientific, ethical and legal arguments have been advanced around whether or not people should be forced to be vaccinated. Some countries have already introduced mandates which require people to produce proof of vaccination to access certain public places.
HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

What African countries got out of COP26

The 26th United Nations climate change conference, COP26, recently came to an end, having aimed to get countries united in the fight against climate change. Climate change issues are likely to hit African countries the hardest though the continent is the least responsible for driving climate change. We asked Mouhamadou Bamba Sylla the AIMS-Canada Research Chair in Climate Change Science at AIMS-Rwanda, who is a lead author to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Assessment Report 6 for Working Group 1, what the conference meant for African countries.
ENVIRONMENT
Sunderland Echo

First News: Pandemic Caused Malaria Increase

First News is a 28-page weekly newspaper for young people delivered into homes across the UK every Friday. Find out more and try for free at firstnews.co.uk/1free. Malaria cases and deaths went up last year because of the COVID pandemic, says new data from the World Health Organisation (WHO). The...
WORLD
The Conversation Africa

Omicron: Senior Nigerian scientist considers fallout, and why travel bans are a waste of time

Nigeria is about to receive President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be leading a delegation made up of government and business representatives, in the midst of the possible spread of the new COVID Omicron variant and a rash of global travel restrictions. In Nigeria concerns have been raised about the visit contributing to the spread of the new variant. Adejuwon Soyinka, The Conversation Africa’s regional editor for West Africa, asked Dr. Doyin Odubanjo, a leading public health expert, what he thinks of travel bans and of Nigeria’s handling of COVID so far.
TRAVEL
NEWS10 ABC

WHO: No ‘doomsday,’ but malaria fight disrupted by pandemic

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization said Monday that the global response to the longtime threat of malaria has taken a hit as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted health services in many countries, leading to tens of thousands more deaths worldwide last year — as questions remain on the possible fallout this year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

Kenya has imposed a holiday season COVID-19 vaccine mandate: why it’s premature

Kenya is to impose restrictions on access to public spaces for those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 from December 21. This, along with the opening up of COVID-19 vaccination to young people over 15, is an attempt by the government to meet its national target of 10 million vaccinated before the new year. Catherine Kyobutungi weighs in on the pros and cons of Kenya’s vaccination strategy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation Africa

The Conversation Africa

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

A nonprofit news source unlocking knowledge from African experts for the public. The Conversation Africa finds people who have been studying a subject for years or decades and helps them explain important information. All stories are based on these experts' research.

 https://theconversation.com/africa

Comments / 0

Community Policy