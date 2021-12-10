ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Resident Alien: Season Two Debut Paired with Astrid & Lilly Save the World Premiere

tvseriesfinale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarry is returning to Syfy and he’s bringing a couple of monster hunters with him. The cable channel has announced that the second season premiere of Resident Ailen has been paired with the launch of the new Astrid & Lilly Save the World TV series on January 26th....

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Apple Wins ‘Sugar’ Auction; Colin Farrell Attached To Mark Protosevich-Created Genre-Bending Series

EXCLUSIVE: Apple TV+ won a heated auction for Sugar, the working title for a potential TV series that has Colin Farrell attached to star. It’s created by Mark Protosevich, whose feature work includes Thor and I Am Legend. The bidding for the package came down to Apple and Netflix, I hear. They are keeping plot under wraps but it’s an LA-set  contemporary take on the private detective story. Executive producers on the drama are Farrell and Protosevich, and Genre Films’ Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, as well as Scott Greenberg. Kinberg just landed a second season renewal for the Apple TV+ sci-fi series Invasion, which he co-created, writes and EPs with David Weil. Farrell is separately in a deal to star in an HBO Max limited series spinoff that will move the Penguin character he’ll play in the Matt Reeves-directed The Batman next year, into an episodic drama centering on Penguin’s rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld.. Farrell is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management and Hansen Jacobson; Protosevich is repped by LBI Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson. Kinberg is repped by CAA and attorney Karl Austen.  
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Meet the Mayhems: Disney Channel Begins Production on Villains Comedy Series

Meet the Mayhems headed to production earlier this week, and the new Disney comedy series will air in Summer 2022. The comedy follows a family of supervillains looking to live a normal life in a small town in Texas. The series stars Isabella Pappas, Lucy Davis, James Patrick Stuart, Malachi Barton, Reed Horstmann, and Kayden Muller-Janssen.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Tudyk
Person
Elizabeth Bowen
Person
Corey Reynolds
Person
Alice Wetterlund
tvseriesfinale.com

Summer House: Season Six Premiere Date Announced for Bravo Reality Series

Summer House is returning to Bravo for its sixth season in January. Featuring Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, and Luke Gulbranson, the reality series will follow the housemates as they return to their normal summer lives after spending season five together in quarantine.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Invasion: Season Two Renewal for Apple TV+ Science-Fiction Series

The fight for survival will continue on Apple TV+. The streaming service has renewed the Invasion TV series for a second season. The sci-fi show launched in October and its finale airs on Friday. Starring Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna, Invasion revolves around a...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Season Two Trailer and Premiere Date Released by Disney Channel (Watch)

Disney Channel has set a premiere date for season two of the Secrets of Sulphur Springs TV series. Starring Madeleine McGraw, Landon Gordon, Kelly Frye, Preston Oliver, Josh Brattan, Kyliegh Curran, and Elle Graham, the mystery drama follows a pair of best friends as they uncover secrets about the Tremont Hotel. The cable channel renewed the series in April.
TV SERIES
mxdwn.com

Netflix Confirms ‘Raising Dion’ Season Two Premiere Date

Alongside a stream of new content in 2022, Netflix confirmed a February release of the upcoming sophomore season of Raising Dion, according to Deadline. A Twitter account associated with the streamer announced its new slate of content on Tuesday. Raising Dion, starring Ja’Siah Young (Nicole & O.J.), Michael B. Jordan...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Premiere#World Tv#Season Premiere#Astrid Lilly Save#The New Astrid Lilly#Segues Into#Usa
tvseriesfinale.com

How We Roll: CBS Sets Premiere Date for New Bowling Comedy Series

How We Roll now has its launch date. Based on the life story of professional bowler Tom Smallwood, the upcoming comedy series stars Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes, Chi McBride, Julie White, and Mason Wells. CBS revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release. “CBS will premiere the new...
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

3 things we learned from the Resident Alien teaser for season 2

Resident Alien’s second season has a short teaser. We’re a little late on this one, but the upcoming season of Resident Alien has us very excited. The teaser for the second season came out in October as part of a behind-the-scenes look at the series, which revealed a very obvious spoiler for season two.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Six Feet Under: HBO Considering Reviving Drama Series for a Sequel or Reboot

Six Feet Under may return to HBO. A sequel or reboot for the family drama series is now in early development. The original show aired for five seasons and 63 episodes between 2001 and 2005. Creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are all involved in the new project, per Variety. The original series follows the Fisher family as they live their lives while running a funeral home in Los Angeles.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
primetimer.com

Leverage: Redemption renewed for Season 2

IMDb TV has ordered a second season of the heist drama follow-up to TNT's Leverage. Cast members Beth Riesgraf, Christian Kane, Gina Bellman, Noah Wyle, Aleyse Shannon and Aldis Hodge are set to return -- although it's unclear if Hodge, who recurred in Season 1, will be part of the show full-time in Season 2. "Bringing back these characters has been a dream come true, and working with such incredible people as the team at IMDb TV has been an absolute pleasure,” Leverage: Redemption executive producer Dean Devlin said in a statement. “So excited we get to do it all over again.”
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Resident Alien’: Showrunner & Cast Tease “Slow Burn” Of Season 2, Alex Borstein’s Guest Star Stint – TCA

Resident Alien has a number of treats in store for fans – from more octopus action to guest stars and shapeshifting –  when it returns to SYFY and USA for Season 2 in 2022. Set to return Jan. 26, Resident Alien is based on the Dark Horse comics and follows a crash-landed alien named Harry (Alan Tudyk) whose secret mission is to kill all humans. In season two, Harry is once again stranded on Earth where he must confront the consequences of having failed his people’s mission to destroy the human race. On his new quest to protect the people of...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

La Fortuna: AMC+ Sets Launch Date for Stanley Tucci & Clarke Peters Thriller Series (Watch)

La Fortuna has its premiere date! AMC+ has set a January launch date for the six-episode limited series. Starring Stanley Tucci and Clarke Peters, the thriller follows a man trying to take back a stolen sunken treasure. Álvaro Mel, Ana Polvorosa, T’Nia Miller, Karra Elejalde, Manolo Solo, Alfonso Lara, Blanca Portillo, and Pedro Casablanc also star in the show.
TV SERIES
Twinfinite

Sonic Movie Sequel World Premiere Trailer to Debut at The Game Awards

Today on social media, the official Sonic the Hedgehog movie account unveiled the first poster for its upcoming sequel, featuring Sonic, Tails, and a Robotnik that looks much more like his game counterpart. Alongside the first image tease, it was also revealed that fans will want to watch The Game Awards this Thursday.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Reservation Dogs’ Co-Creator Sterlin Harjo Signs FX Overall Deal

“Reservation Dogs” co-creator Sterlin Harjo has signed an overall deal with FX. The news comes after the show was nominated for best comedy series at the Golden Globes. “I’m excited to continue growing my collaboration with FX and have the opportunity to champion more Indigenous voices and stories,” Harjo said. Under the deal, Harjo will continue to serve as writer, director, executive producer, and showrunner on “Reservation Dogs” while also developing new projects for FX. He is already developing a new untitled limited series that he will co-write with novelist Jonathan Lee and executive produce alongside Garrett Basch. Harjo would also direct...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy