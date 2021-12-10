National Park Service awards $3.3 million to preserve 536 acres of American Revolutionary and Civil War battlefields

The Third Infantry California Volunteers Band poses for photo. Credit: Courtesy of the California History Room, California State Library, Sacramento, California. As one of only two states in the entire Western United States, California could scarcely have been more isolated at the start of the Civil War. No transcontinental railroad or telegraph yet connected it to the rest of the country, and no battles would be fought there. Nonetheless, California proved pivotal to the Union war effort, propping up the economy with its vast gold reserves, raising huge sums for military medical assistance, and providing a high number of troops per capita.

