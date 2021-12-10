ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park Service awards $3.3 million to preserve 536 acres of American Revolutionary and Civil War battlefields

WASHINGTON – The National Park Service’s American Battlefield Protection Program (ABPP) today awarded $3,378,437 in Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants to the City of Chattanooga, Tennessee and the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation. These awards will protect over 536 acres in Tennessee and Virginia associated with an American Revolutionary War and...

The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
Rare Civil War soldier's ID tag donated to museum at Monocacy National Battlefield

WASHINGTON (7News) — A rare Civil War identification tag from a soldier who was wounded at the Battle of Monocacy in 1864 has been donated to the National Park Service. Samuel M. Weigel, a private with Company G of the 138th Pennsylvania Infantry, was among regiments Gen. U.S. Grant sent to protect Washington from a Confederate army determined to capture the nation's capital and influence the election of 1864.
National Park Service settles on design for barriers on Natchez Trace Bridge

WARNING: This story contains information about suicide. If you or a loved one is thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (NSPL) at 1-800-273-8255. The NSPL provides 24-hour, free support to those in distress, as well as prevention and crisis resources for you or loved ones. The...
$196 million in American Rescue Plan grants awarded to states to accelerate tourism

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $196 million in American Rescue Plan State Travel, Tourism, and Outdoor Recreation grants to 24 states and territories. Last month, 34 states and the District of Columbia received a total of $314 million as part of the first batch of awards.
History, scenery inspires rangers with the National Park Service

Workers in the National Park Service all have their own reasons for working where they do. Dan Morford, the park superintendent for the Scotts Bluff and Agate Fossil Beds National monuments, said he accepted the position because he wanted to move back out west. Working with the NPS is actually...
SGHS American History classes tour National Park

STE. GENEVIEVE — Recently, about 50 Ste. Genevieve High School American History students attended a walking tour of historic downtown Ste. Genevieve and the Ste. Genevieve National Historical Park. This was the first field trip to the new national park for Ste. Genevieve County R-II students. The high school history...
National Park Services Names New Alaska Regional Director

The National Park Service (NPS) in Alaska has a new Regional Director. The agency named Sarah Creachbaum, a 22-year NPS veteran, to oversee operations for fifteen national parks, preserves, monuments, and national historical parks, as well as thirteen national wild rivers, two affiliated areas, and a national heritage area. Creachbaum...
California's Little-Known Role in the American Civil War

The Third Infantry California Volunteers Band poses for photo. Credit: Courtesy of the California History Room, California State Library, Sacramento, California. As one of only two states in the entire Western United States, California could scarcely have been more isolated at the start of the Civil War. No transcontinental railroad or telegraph yet connected it to the rest of the country, and no battles would be fought there. Nonetheless, California proved pivotal to the Union war effort, propping up the economy with its vast gold reserves, raising huge sums for military medical assistance, and providing a high number of troops per capita.
National Parks with the Best and Worst Mobile Service

The National Park System comprises 63 national parks and over 350 national park sites that stretch over more than 84 million acres. Dotting across all states and U.S. territories, the sites range from large, well-known parks like the Grand Canyon and Yellowstone to historically significant places, like the birthplace of Martin Luther King, Jr.
National Park Service host USS Utah shipwreck "Live Dive"

HONOLULU (KITV4) - National Park Service divers want to invite the public to a live video stream exploring what is frequently referred to as the forgotten USS Utah shipwreck on Thursday, December 9, 2021. MK 5 divers will present a "Live Dive" where they will show some of its most...
10 Reasons Why Saguaro National Park Is a Symbol of the American West

Saguaro National Park in southern Arizona is made up of two sections on either side of Tucson. Named for the distinct Saguaro cactus native to the desert environment there, the park also protects historic petroglyphs, pictographs, and several other cultural resources. While the park was established as a national monument...
In search of Waitsfield Civil War soldiers

In Montgomery, Alabama, I attempted to revisit the Civil Rights Memorial and Museum, which houses the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). I found it still closed since the initial COVID lockdown, so I was limited to tracing a history of the civil rights movement that is embodied in a beautiful outdoor fountain designed by Maya Lin.

