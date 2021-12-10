ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Our favorite TikTok trends of 2021

By Kristy Choung
Daily Californian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to believe that 2021 is already coming to a close, and while some of us are rejoicing over the fact that it’s almost over, there are others who may still be reminiscing about earlier days. Here are our favorite TikTok trends from the past year, each one guaranteed to...

www.dailycal.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PopSugar

Please Enjoy the Pure and Utter Chaos of Taye Diggs's TikTok

You know the gridded chart that dictates whether someone's "chaotic evil," "lawful neutral," and so on? Taye Diggs's TikTok account would fall solidly in the "chaotic good" section. The 50-year-old actor just joined the app this week and is already serving up heaps of wild content that has me wondering where on earth his manager is. True to dad form, Taye clearly hasn't figured out how to add audio to his clips yet, so he's just filling the dead air with his own sound effects in the meantime — and I really hope it stays that way, TBH.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Byrdie

Ditch Tattoos: What They Are and 10 of Our Favorites

Whether you're looking to fill in a sleeve or simply want a distinctive placement for your individual piece of ink, there are plenty of reasons to consider a ditch tattoo. Located at the inner part of your elbow or knee, ditch tattoos aren't for the faint of heart (the pain level is among the highest when it comes to tattoo placements). But if you can grin and bear it, you're sure to love the way your tattoo moves on this part of the body.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Awesome 98

This Heartbreaking TikTok Trend Will Leave You in Tears

The grieving process after losing a loved one can look different depending on the person, this is shown very well by a recent trend on TikTok. The trend uses the song “Pope is a Rockstar” by SALES, specifically part of the song that says “Pope is a rockstar”. However, many people hear the lyrics as “go little rockstar”, and that is what started the trend.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Berkeley, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Berkeley, CA
Entertainment
NBC Los Angeles

8 of Our Favorite Holiday-Themed ‘SNL' Sketches

“Saturday Night Live” truly makes the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year by delivering some of its best sketches. Throughout the month of December, “SNL” typically features a wide variety of skits that both celebrate and mock the holiday season. The show is currently on a brief...
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘The Voice’: Who’s Favorite to Win It All?

As we get down to some of the final performances, do we have one contestant edging ahead of the others for that infamous title of “The Voice?”. There are still a couple more rounds of performances that will give contestants the chance to wow voters at home. On Monday the current artists must deliver amazing performances in order to stay alive in the competition and make it into the Finals.
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Californian

Grimes’ ‘Player of Games’ is horrifying failed launch

It’s difficult to quantify the immense fatigue of trying to keep up with Grimes’ antics. With her latest single “Player of Games,” it’s evident the stress has taken its toll on her as well. A shudder-inducing eulogy of her breakup with everyone’s favorite union-busting tech oligarch turned middle-aged edgelord — somehow the track’s most offensive quality is its staggering lack of camp. “Player of Games” is the car crash you can’t tear your eyes away from, the summit of all the Twitter detritus accumulated by their radioactive relationship.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Bezos
Person
Taylor Swift
ABA Journal

Our favorite pop culture picks in 2021

In our annual Year in Review episode, Lee Rawles speaks to her ABA Journal colleagues Blair Chavis, Matt Reynolds and Amanda Robert to find out how they spent their free time in 2021. Like many people, we’ve found it more difficult during the COVID-19 pandemic to read for pleasure. So...
CHICAGO, IL
tufts.edu

Our Favorite Stories, Videos, and Podcasts of 2021

At the end of the year, we ask the Tufts Now team to pick the favorite pieces they wrote or produced—and what those pieces meant to them. This year, of course, was unlike any other year, and the resulting stories and videos highlight some of the challenges that faculty, students, and alumni faced and overcame.
EDUCATION
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore TikTok's Favorite $27 Outerwear Trend With a Rare Coach Handbag

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We've repeatedly called fall and winter "Ugg season," for the simple reason that it's the time of year when Uggs basically take over. Look at any celebrity outfit from the past month and we bet they've worn some Ugg iteration, whether it's wedged boots à la Selena Gomez or platform slides à la Gigi Hadid. And while it's hard to compete with the popularity of Uggs, there is one fashion staple that's been blowing up on TikTok, so much so that we might also name this season after it.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Christmas Lights#Dance#Uc Berkeley#Spoiledmel#Fyp#Titan#Zenitsu#Nezuko#Asap#Stayc
Domaine

10 Rooms Our Favorite Designers Will Never Forget

Interior designers and other experts in the home industry work on an impressive number of spaces throughout their careers. But even if some of the makeovers and redesigns start to blend together after a few years, there are some rooms that are just truly unforgettable, and we love to share them with you as part of our "One Room I'll Never Forget" franchise.
INTERIOR DESIGN
inquirer.com

Our 6 favorite cookbooks for fall and winter 2021

As the night continues to encroach on the light of day, we begin to look forward to cozy nights at home. We crank on the oven or stove, finding comfort (and ease) in casseroles, baked goods and soups, while at the market, even the produce seems heartier: bushels of sweet potatoes, beets, mushrooms.
RECIPES
theparisreview.org

Our Contributors’ Favorite Books of 2021

Some Paris Review contributors—from across our print issues, our website, and our podcast—give us a peek into their reading habits. I still got that list of books on my fridge that I’m working through (one of the first pictures on my Twitter). Made it a few years ago. Classics and famous books I hadn’t read yet. When I finish one I circle it on the list and whenever I wonder what to read next and feel stumped, I just walk over to the fridge. This year I read The Brothers Karamazov, which amazed me. It was hairy and funny and, as always with the books I love, not what I expected. Easily one of the best pieces of art added to the little thing called my life. I’d read other Dostoyevsky novels and didn’t connect with them on that same crazy level I felt connected to Brothers Karamazov. The copy I had was 776 pages and I couldn’t imagine cutting it down at all.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Essence

Tracy Oliver Is Our Favorite Funny Black Girl

With her latest series, 'Harlem,' the writer and producer builds on her legacy of centering Black girls in comedy. As the pen behind the comedic films Girls Trip, Little and BET+’s First Wives Club, Tracy Oliver is currently one of the primary screenwriters and producers opening doors for Black women in comedy. Now noted as the first Black woman screenwriter to gross more than $100 million at the box office, Oliver had to pave her own way to Hollywood success when big studios provided no path. Starting with her introduction to the industry—producing and writing for Issa Rae’s The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl (and costarring as J’s work archenemy, Nina)—she’s been steadily creating platforms that depict Black women as quirky and fun—and centralize them in comedic roles.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
wydaily.com

WYDaily’s Holiday Favorites: Our Favorite Holiday Movies

HISTORIC TRIANGLE — It’s that time of year where you can’t go into a store, turn on the radio, nor watch certain television channels without being bombarded by the love and cheer of the holiday season. Each week, we want to share with you some of our newsroom staff’s favorites of the holiday and invite you to share with us yours!
MOVIES
berkeleyhighjacket.com

‘The Feminine Urge’ TikTok Trend Glorifies Misogynistic Ideas

“The feminine urge” meme is the latest trend to blow up on social media; it consists of making lighthearted jokes out of questionable traits and desires. On paper, that’s all that this trend appears to be: a lighthearted joke. With viral tweets such as “The feminine urge to lure sailors into shipwrecking on my rocky shores” or “The feminine urge to gone girl,” this trend appears to be nothing more than another meme. However, as the tweets and videos become increasingly stereotypical, it is hard to ignore the perpetuation of gender roles that this joke enables.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy