Year in Review 2021

This year, much like the last, was one defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 also brought with it semblances of progress — a new presidential administration, the return of live concerts and sporting events, the creation and distribution of COVID vaccines — all of which helped fill the year with hope and light for many. With 2021 now fizzling to a close, we look back on a year plagued by environmental, social and political crises but also a year in which we found renewed strength in our connections with one another.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO