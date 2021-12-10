Year in Review 2021

"2021: A Year in Review" is the 11th episode of The Miami Student's entertainment podcast, Pop Culture Convos. This week on Pop Culture Convos our entertainment editor David Kwiatkowski sits down with assistant entertainment editors Sean Scott and Maggie Peña to discuss their favorite media moments from 2021. From television to albums, they talk about hits, misses and everything in between.
SPOTIFY is closing 2021 with its annual "Wrapped" year-in-review features, listing the most streamed artists, tracks, albums, and podcasts on its platform for the year. The global list of top streamed artists and tracks was topped by BAD BUNNY, followed by TAYLOR SWIFT, BTS, DRAKE, and JUSTIN BIEBER; DRAKE, SWIFT, JUICE WRLD, KANYE WEST, and BAD BUNNY topped the chart in the U.S.
We had a few "must see" shows when I was growing up on the farm by Leota, Minnesota. Actually, now that I think about it, it was probably dad's "must see" shows and the rest of us were along for the ride!. Let's see, there was "Gunsmoke". "Bonanza". Okay, just...
Girl Named Tom made The Voice history tonight when they became the first group to win the title and the recording contract for the NBC competition series, but as joyful as winning was, the trio—Caleb, Joshua and Bekah, didn’t have time to enjoy it as their father, Chris Liechty, was “in horrific pain following yet another surgery.”
It’s difficult to quantify the immense fatigue of trying to keep up with Grimes’ antics. With her latest single “Player of Games,” it’s evident the stress has taken its toll on her as well. A shudder-inducing eulogy of her breakup with everyone’s favorite union-busting tech oligarch turned middle-aged edgelord — somehow the track’s most offensive quality is its staggering lack of camp. “Player of Games” is the car crash you can’t tear your eyes away from, the summit of all the Twitter detritus accumulated by their radioactive relationship.
This year, much like the last, was one defined by the COVID-19 pandemic. But 2021 also brought with it semblances of progress — a new presidential administration, the return of live concerts and sporting events, the creation and distribution of COVID vaccines — all of which helped fill the year with hope and light for many. With 2021 now fizzling to a close, we look back on a year plagued by environmental, social and political crises but also a year in which we found renewed strength in our connections with one another.
If 2020 was the year of patterned knitwear, funky tights and colorful Instagram-friendly aesthetics in clothing, then 2021 saw a shift toward cutouts and layering, structural asymmetry and a more sustainable, subversive fashion. The ongoing movement toward maximalism — a rejection of simplicity and embracing of excess — is here to stay, but experiments with strange shapes and new materials are replacing the wild colors and mixed prints that dominated the recent past.
Two weeks into the first semester of my sophomore year, I was standing in the middle of a remarkably bland room, made interesting only by the mass of underclassmen gathered in its center. Music faded in and out as a distant speaker lost its charge, its battery waning with my own.
This past year, the world gradually transitioned back to a state closer resembling life as we once knew it. The pandemic, however, has an ameliorated yet continued impact, and healing, motivating music remains essential for many people to make it through the day. These five albums released in 2021 offer listeners a beacon of light and hope in hard, vulnerable times — and, if not that, at least a little fun.
The Berkeley community experienced a widespread return to in person in 2021 — as did many parts of the world. From football games and music festivals to lectures, UC Berkeley students and city residents alike were able to look beyond their Zoom meetings, physically attending large gatherings and resuming daily life as we once knew it.
Here’s a quick overview of my resume: promotional model, actor, movie extra, stunt double, yoga instructor, exotic dancer, mascot (Grover from “Sesame Street”), emcee, janitor or sanitation engineer, cook (at KFC), waiter, clerk (at 7-Eleven), electrician apprentice, librarian and student. And on each of those resumes I...
It’s hard to believe that 2021 is already coming to a close, and while some of us are rejoicing over the fact that it’s almost over, there are others who may still be reminiscing about earlier days. Here are our favorite TikTok trends from the past year, each one guaranteed to spread some finals and holiday cheer.
Few lyrics invoke a sense of defiance as well and as quickly as the punchy first line of the familiar Green Day song and its namesake musical: “Don’t wanna be an American idiot.” Preceded and followed by incredibly catchy punk guitar and additional lyrics about the frustrating politics in a post- 9/11 United States, the opening song appropriately sets the tone for the rest of the production.
This episode features UC Berkeley seniors Aris Richardson and Miranda Jiang speaking about how their “Live Poets Society” club came to be. Through sharing poetry and personal stories, Aris and Miranda reveal how they found a way to navigate identity through their work. Produced by Melina Kritikopoulos.
Jonathan Larson’s rock opera “Rent” opened on Broadway 25 years ago, and now is your last chance to catch the brilliant musical as “Rent 25th Annual Farewell Tour” makes its stop at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre. A fantastic, energetic production about a group of young artists struggling to make it by in bohemian Alphabet City, “Rent” tackles heavy subjects such as HIV/AIDS, drug addiction and homeless communities while supporting the strident narrative with a lot of hope and humor. The farewell tour in all of its glory won’t stay in the Bay for long, and you certainly don’t want to miss it.
You are the reflection of a dead tree in a pond. Now, you are the wind gliding across the surface of the reflection of a dead tree in a pond. You are the embodiment of roadkill rotting in the hot desert sun, covered in hungry maggots. Now you are the dirt that has resulted from the idle roadkill having disintegrated into the Earth.
A theater company has been born right here in Berkeley, and it’s starting off strong. Berkeley Shakespeare Company was founded by Emily Newsome, Jennifer Gallagher and UC Berkeley alum Phillip Leyva “with the goal of producing first-rate Shakespeare productions in the Bay Area that are inclusive, thoughtful and actor-driven.” That’s exactly what they have accomplished.
Armed with his six-string bass guitar, two bandmates and a zealous demeanor, Thundercat waged a full-fledged war against sanity during his performance at The Warfield Dec. 2, leaving no attendees untouched by his lovable mania. The jazz-funk singer was entirely in his zone, launching deftly into an improvisational frenzy for five to 10 minutes at a time during every song, leaving audience members with little room to breathe — and all the room to feel.
