American Indian College Receives $1 Million Grant from Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

Denver, Colo.—December 7, 2021—The American Indian College Fund (College Fund) announced that it has received a $1 million grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative (CZI) to support the College Fund’s work helping Indigenous students access a higher education. The College Fund’s work creates greater education equity in Native communities, while lifting...

www.redlakenationnews.com

