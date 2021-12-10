Parents knowingly sent their child to school after they tested positive for Covid-19. 75 classmates were forced to quarantine

An outbreak at a San Anselmo school was the fault of parents whose child tested positive for COVID-19, but then they ignored that test and sent the kid to school anyway. Marin County health officials are publicly shaming some unnamed parents of two students at Neil Cummins Elementary School in San Anselmo, saying that they knowingly sent their kids to school after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. As the Marin Independent Journal reports, the parents received the positive test result on November 8 and were told to keep both their children home and to inform the school. Instead, they kept it to themselves and both kids went back to school on November 9 and 10.

MARIN COUNTY, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO