Family Relationships

Parents knowingly sent their child to school after they tested positive for Covid-19. 75 classmates were forced to quarantine

redlakenationnews.com
 5 days ago

(CNN) - One family's decision to send their child to school after testing positive for Covid-19 resulted in...

www.redlakenationnews.com

wgxa.tv

Parents knowingly send COVID-infected child to school, student causes outbreak

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. -- It was a Thanksgiving break unlike any other for dozens of families at the Neil Cummins Elementary School this year. Around 75 students had to quarantine after the parents of one student at the school knowingly sent their child to class after they had tested positive for COVID-19. "Of course, there is frustration. There is disappointment," said the district's superintendent, Dr. Brett Geithman.
EDUCATION
SFist

Marin County COVID Outbreak Seeded By Child Whose Parents Ignored Positive Test

An outbreak at a San Anselmo school was the fault of parents whose child tested positive for COVID-19, but then they ignored that test and sent the kid to school anyway. Marin County health officials are publicly shaming some unnamed parents of two students at Neil Cummins Elementary School in San Anselmo, saying that they knowingly sent their kids to school after one of them tested positive for COVID-19. As the Marin Independent Journal reports, the parents received the positive test result on November 8 and were told to keep both their children home and to inform the school. Instead, they kept it to themselves and both kids went back to school on November 9 and 10.
MARIN COUNTY, CA
State
California State
CBS San Francisco

UPDATE: Parents Who Sent Child With COVID to Corte Madera School Could Face Criminal Charges

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — Health officials in Marin County on Wednesday confirmed the parents who knowingly sent their COVID-19 positive child to a Corte Madera elementary school last month were under investigation and could face criminal charges. “We are aware of, and actively investigating, a recent incident involving a Marin County family who breached local COVID-19 isolation and quarantine orders and exposed a classroom to COVID-19,” read a statement issued by Marin County Public Health. The child tested positive for the virus during the week of Nov. 8, according to Brett Geithman, superintendent of the Larkspur-Corte Madera School District. Both children...
CORTE MADERA, CA
nbc15.com

A Milton school switches to virtual after dozens of kids test positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Milton intermediate school will switch some students to virtual learning after nearly two dozen students and staff tested positive for COVID-19. In addition to the students who contracted the virus, almost a hundred more are quarantining because of their close contact with the infected individuals.
krwg.org

New Mexico lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19, quarantines

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A New Mexico state senator says he has tested positive for COVID-19 and will quarantine at home with a special legislative session underway on political redistricting. Democrat Bobby Gonzales of Taos told The Associated Press on Thursday that he tested positive for the coronavirus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
scotteblog.com

Howard County Public School System reports more than 3,700 students in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact

The Howard County Public School System (HCPSS) is providing quarantine numbers every Wednesday by 11 AM. Here is the latest information reported:. As of Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, there are 3712 students and 132 staff members in quarantine due to a positive COVID-19 test or as a close contact. These numbers will be updated every Wednesday by 11 AM.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
WPXI Pittsburgh

Videos of ‘fight club’ at Allegheny County school being posted to social media, parent claims

BELLEVUE, Pa. — The parent of a student at Northgate Middle/High School tells Channel 11 that there’s a fight club at the school and her son was a victim. Samantha Guardalabene sent Channel 11 video and snapshots of an Instagram account called “ngsd.fights.” She says her son told her about the account after noticing himself on a video that was posted. Guardalabene says her son told her a group of boys in the school bathroom told him that in order to leave the bathroom, he had to fight his way out.
BELLEVUE, PA
Reporter

Pennsbury to continue face mask requirement; cites increase in COVID cases in Bucks and the district

PENNSBURY >> The Pennsbury School District will continue to require face masks for all students and staff while in school as per the district’s health and safety plan. Superintendent Dr. Thomas Smith made the announcement in a letter to district parents following a decision by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Friday placing the decision on masking back in the hands of local school boards.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Parents Have Mixed Feelings As Bucks County School Districts End Mask Mandate For Students, Staff

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several local school districts have ended their mask mandates on Monday. Many of those districts are in Bucks County.  Eyewitness News has confirmed that Bensalem, Central Bucks, Neshaminy, and Pennridge school districts have made masks now optional for students and staff. “If he feels comfortable having the mask on, he will have it on,” Lucas’ mother said. “I mean, he’ll probably pull it down at some point.” Lucas attends Samuel K. Faust Elementary School in the Bensalem Township School District. “I don’t like it,” Lucas said about the mask. He added that if he had his choice, he wouldn’t wear...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Miami

Broward School Board Fires High School Teacher Over Refusal To Wear Mask When It Was Mandatory

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward School Board has fired a high school science teacher over his refusal to wear a mask at a time when it was mandatory. The school board voted unanimously to fire Piper High teacher John Alvarez. While masks are optional now, in the early part of the school year the district had a mandatory mask policy. The district says Alvarez refused repeatedly to wear a mask and attempts to get him to comply were unsuccessful. An administrative law judge will hear the matter next to decide Alvarez’s fate.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Voices: How many other children like Arthur Labinjo-Hughes are out there? We have no way of knowing

Just before the first Covid lockdown forced schools to close, a teacher got in touch with me about her concerns for what was about to happen. “Do you know who I’m most worried about,” she said. “It’s not the kids who are in the system – the ones with a designated social worker. We know who they are. It’s the kids on the edge of care. These are the ones that teachers know about, who they keep an eye on, who they make sure are OK.”It was a haunting warning, and it has come back to me more than once...
KIDS
The Independent

‘He could have made it home’: Woman claims Amazon told boyfriend to stay for tornado that took his life

The girlfriend of one of the victims who was killed after a tornado led to the collapse of an Amazon warehouse in Illinois has reportedly claimed that her boyfriend was told by the company to stay there and not drive home until the storm passed.Former army veteran Larry Virden, 46, was one of the six people killed on Friday night after the tornado ripped off a major portion of a massive Amazon facility in Illinois.Cherie Jones, Virden’s girlfriend of 13 years, told the New York Post on Sunday that her boyfriend’s last text to her was almost 16 minutes before...
ENVIRONMENT

