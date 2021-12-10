JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Arbor Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust continues to chug along with no real signs of a recovery on its top or bottom lines. When it comes to the world of REITs, investors do tend to prioritize cash distributions, but they also benefit from a continued rise in share price. That rise in share price is usually in response to climbing cash distributions that, in turn, are driven by improved fundamentals. But there are some prospects in the REIT space they have exhibited trouble in achieving this kind of improvement. One interesting case is a firm called Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM). Not only has financial performance not really improved from year to year, financial performance is failing to improve in the current fiscal year as well. To offset this some, shares of the company are trading on the cheap. But at the end of the day, I would say that this more or less balances out with the lackluster performance.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO