JMP Securities Stick to Their Buy Rating for Arbor Realty Trust

investing.com
 5 days ago

JMP Securities analyst Steven Delaney reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty (NYSE:ABR) Trust on Friday, setting a price target of $23, which is approximately 27.07% above the present share price of $18.1. Delaney expects Arbor Realty Trust to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.51...

