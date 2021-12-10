ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Squalid privately rented homes cost NHS £340m a year, regulator finds

The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38YCUq_0dJ5dIps00
A privately rented home in Weston-super-Mare, Somerset.

Checks on the private rented sector are in “chaos”, the chair of the Commons public accounts committee has said, after the government’s spending watchdog found squalid homes are costing the NHS £340m a year.

Nearly 600,000 private rented homes in England, about 13%, have been classed as a serious threat to health and safety, according to the National Audit Office (NAO), while nearly a quarter are “non-decent”.

The watchdog said the findings were “concerning” and added that Michael Gove’s Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities did “not yet have a detailed plan to address the problems that renters face” and lacked understanding on problems plaguing some private tenants, such as harassment and eviction.

Evictions are returning to close to pre-pandemic levels and this week, the renters’ group Generation Rent estimated that at current rates, 83 households will be evicted in England and Wales every working day, including 28 renter households thrown out through the “no fault” eviction process that the government has said it would ban. It is calling for a “winter truce”, repeating the evictions ban during earlier waves of the Covid pandemic.

Private tenants face a “postcode lottery” over the standard of their homes, said Meg Hillier, MP for Hackney South and Shoreditch and chair of the public accounts committee. “It’s often society’s most vulnerable who suffer the most,” she said. “The department’s approach to regulation has been piecemeal.”

There are more than 4.4m privately renting households in England, and their homes are more likely to be classified as “non-decent” than social housing or owner-occupied homes.

Separately, councils have said there has been an increase in landlords selling up or converting long-terms rentals into Airbnbs for short lets, causing housing waiting lists to lengthen, more people to lose their homes, and making it more difficult to find permanent accommodation for those in need.

Hillier said the government needed “to bring some order to the chaos and set out a clear vision for the private rental market and ensure that the growing number of tenants whose only prospect of long-term housing is in the private rented sector are better supported”.

The NAO found that some households faced discrimination, with an estimated 25% of landlords unwilling to let to non-UK passport holders and 52% unwilling to let to those on housing benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39810y_0dJ5dIps00
Krystalrose Shirley, 27, in her kitchen with her daughter. Photograph: Alexandra Smart

Krystalrose Shirley, 27, a private renter who lived with her three-year-old daughter for two-and-a-half years in a mould-ridden flat in north London, said: “Emotionally and physically it affected me and my daughter in every single way. There was a period when I was afraid to turn on my light in my bedroom because I was afraid of the mould. I would spend all my time in the kitchen to not breathe in the toxins. There were mushrooms growing under mine and my daughter’s beds.”

The landlord did not fix the problem, instead supplying a de-humidifier. “This problem needs to get sorted out,” Shirley said. “So many people are suffering in silence.”

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, said: “The proportion of private renters living in properties that are unsafe or fail the standards for a decent home is concerning. The government relies on these tenants being able to enforce their own rights, but they face significant barriers to doing so.”

Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said regulation needed to focus better on “rooting out criminal and rogue landlords who bring the sector into disrepute”. He called for a more strategic approach and criticised “a proliferation of initiatives such as licensing, banning orders and a rogue landlord database with little evidence to show they are working”.

Jack Wagstaffe, branch chair of Acorn, a community union in Newcastle, said: “What we see all the time is that properties aren’t in a liveable state, but nothing is being done through official channels, which is why we operate.”

Polly Neate, chief executive of Shelter, said people calling the housing charity’s emergency helpline “feel powerless to challenge their landlord”. “In the worst cases they end up homeless,” she said. “We predicted the pandemic would trigger a rising tide of evictions and our services are starting to see the reality of this.”

The government has delayed a white paper on private renting, that is expected to include the end to no-fault evictions, until next year. It was originally expected this autumn.

A spokesperson for the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities said: “We welcome this report. Conditions in the private rented sector are not good enough and we need stronger regulation and reform to ensure everyone has a safe and decent place to live.

“We are taking action to raise standards by driving out rogue landlords and strengthening councils’ enforcement powers but we must go further. Our forthcoming white paper will set out comprehensive reforms to create a fairer private rented sector for all.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Woodland walks save UK £185m a year in mental health costs, report finds

Walks taken by people in UK woodlands save £185m a year in mental health costs, according to a report. Spending time in nature is known to boost mental health, but the report by Forest Research is the first to estimate the amount that woodlands save the NHS through fewer GP visits and prescriptions, reduced hospital and social service care, and the costs of lost days of work. The research also calculated that street trees in towns and cities cut an additional £16m a year from antidepressant costs.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Hillier
Person
Michael Gove
BBC

Student accommodation rents 'up by a third in three years'

The amount students pay for rented accommodation in Scotland has gone up by more than a third in three years, according to student leaders. The average annual charge for purpose-built accommodation rose to £6,853 in 2021-22, compared to £5,111 in 2018. Students are now demanding the government brings...
HOMELESS
The Independent

Tens of thousands of volunteers urged to come forward to help with booster programme as omicron spreads

Boris Johnson has called on “tens of thousands” of members of the public to come forward and volunteer in a bid to ramp up the booster vaccine programme amid a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.Current vacancies include stewards to organise and manage the queues, and trained vaccinators to administer the jabs. It follows the prime minister’s pre-recorded address on Sunday that all adults in England are to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year, a month earlier than previously planned. The devolved nations have since followed suit.Health secretary Sajid Javid reported that over 110,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Huge spike’ in Omicron cases risks overwhelming NHS, ministers warn

Professor Chris Whitty has warned a “significant increase in hospitalisations” is coming from Omicron with Boris Johnson telling ministers to expect a “huge spike” in infections.The stark messages delivered to the Cabinet came as almost 60,000 new Covid-19 cases were reported, the highest total since January 9, driven by the surge in the highly-transmissible variant.Health Secretary Sajid Javid told MPs there was a “very real risk” that the exponential rise of Omicron cases could translate into a rise in hospital admissions that “threatens to overwhelm the NHS”.England’s chief medical officer Prof Whitty told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Housing#Nhs#Housing Benefit#Landlord#Uk#Commons#The National Audit Office#Nao#Generation Rent#Covid
The Independent

New implants approved for NHS to help get drug users off heroin

A new treatment for addicts where they are given implants that last six months to help wean them off drugs such as heroin and morphine has just been approved for use in the NHS in Scotland.The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has backed the use of buprenorphine implants, saying that with other help, such as psychological treatment, these can help people “focus on recovery”.While drug users have been prescribed the heroin substitute methadone, they have often had to make daily trips to the pharmacy to get this.But buprenorphine implants, which are inserted into the arm in a minor surgical procedure, can last...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Evictions
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Public Health
The Independent

Will there be another lockdown before Christmas as omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in southern Africa last month is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.A number of people have already been taken ill with the variant in Europe, including several hundred in the UK, and Boris Johnson’s government has been relatively quick to act this time, imposing the first social restrictions on the public since his ill-conceived “Freedom Day” of 19 July.As preventative measures against omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Dozens of Tory MPs set to defy Johnson over Covid passes for England

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest rebellion of his premiership, with dozens of Tory MPs set to vote against the latest Covid restrictions.More than 70 backbenchers are threatening to defy the whips and oppose the Government’s Plan B for England brought in in the face of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.It is reported that up to 10 ministerial aides could resign to oppose the controls, with up to four votes on the measures expected to take place on Tuesday evening.The measures – including Covid passes for entry into nightclubs and other venues – are expected to pass the Commons with...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Number of pupils in England off school due to Covid rises ahead of Christmas

The number of children absent from school for Covid-related reasons in England has risen after the emergence of the Omicron variant, Government figures show.The Department for Education (DfE) estimates that 2.9% of all pupils – nearly 236,000 children – were not in class for reasons connected to coronavirus on December 9.This was up from around 208,000 children, or 2.6% of all pupils, on November 25.The figures come amid reports that some schools and colleges have switched to remote lessons this week in the run-up to Christmas, while some parents are choosing to keep their children out of class amid concerns.But...
EDUCATION
BBC

Oxford City Council could rent out HQ to meet virus costs

A council could fully rent out its city centre headquarters in a bid to meet costs incurred during the pandemic. Oxford City Council plans to rent out two floors of St Aldates Chambers by the end of next year and will explore "more ambitious" plans later. It expects to lose...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: What is the difference between NHS and government alert levels?

After a sharp rise in omicron cases, and the expansion of the UK’s booster jab programme, the NHS announced it had raised its Covid-19 alert category to level 4 on Monday.The government has also raised its alert level, from level 3 to level 4, after recommendations from NHS England and the chief medical officers.So, what is the difference? The NHS uses a system called Operations Pressure Escalation Levels. Opel 4, or what is sometimes referred to as a “black alert”, is the most severe. This differs from the UK government’s system, which has five stages.NHS England classes Opel 4...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces biggest revolt yet over ‘plan B’ measures as Covid pass rules to be tightened

Boris Johnson is facing the biggest revolt of his premiership from backbench Conservatives as MPs prepare to vote on “plan B” measures, including Covid passes for large venues, the extension of mandatory face masks and changes to self-isolation rules.It comes after the prime minister warned the country it was facing a “tidal wave” of infections from the omicron variant, and pleaded with colleagues that the new rules were “balanced and proportionate”.But dozens of Tory MPs have indicated they will either abstain or vote against the proposals to introduce Covid passes in England, forcing the prime minister to rely on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Lateral flow test kits unavailable on Government website

Lateral flow home test kits are unavailable on the Government website, as people wait to book a coronavirus vaccine.The Government website on Monday said “there are no more home tests available”.It advised people to “try again later” or to book a test site appointment instead.It has been announced that double-jabbed people identified as a contact of someone with Covid-19 in England will be told to take a daily rapid test for seven days from Tuesday.New regulations, set to be put to a debate and vote in the Commons this week, could also see the NHS Covid Pass, on the NHS...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Omicron will cause ‘significant’ rise in hospital admissions, Chris Whitty warns

Professor Chris Whitty has warned ministers to brace for a “significant increase in hospitalisations” from Omicron as Downing Street insisted no further coronavirus restrictions are being planned.England’s chief medical officer also told a virtual Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that it is “too early to say how severe” the strain is after early suggestions from South Africa that it could be relatively mild.Boris Johnson also warned his ministers that he believes a “huge spike” of cases of the variant will hit the nation, as he pressures Tory rebels to back his new Plan B restrictions during a Commons vote.Downing Street...
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

80K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy