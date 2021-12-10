AREA ROUNDUP: CCS falls to Crossroads Christian

The Dutch fought hard tonight but came up short against their crosstown rival. “We started a little slow and got out of what we like to do early. We also had a lot of shots not fall for us tonight that have been going in this year. Credit Holland Christian, they used their length and aggressive defense to hurry us up early. When we finally settled in after the half the deficit was just to great to overcome,” said Holland Coach Dan Telgenhof. Holland was led in scoring by Ellie Zomer with 13. Rebekah Stilwell added 8 while Ari Gray chipped in with 6. Holland will go into the Holiday break with a 4-1 record.

HOLLAND, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO