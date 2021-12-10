ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AREA ROUNDUP: CCS falls to Crossroads Christian

 5 days ago

Despite three players scoring in double figures, the Community...

MIDDLE SCHOOL: Forest Hills sweeps Darden

The Forest Hills Middle boys basketball blistered visiting Darden 53-30 on Monday, handing the Troja... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
Area Calendar, Dec. 14-15

Tuesday, December 14 High School Varsity Boys Basketball Community Christian at Belhaven Pungo Chris... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
HIGH SCHOOL
Girls Basketball Roundup: Trump duo guide Mercer Christian to win

Want to submit your scores? Send them to tylerjackson@lootpress.com. Princeton – Kayley Trump scored 21 points as Mercer Christian beat James Monroe 54-43 Monday night in Princeton. Karis Trump added 16 points in the win while Bailee Martin scored 11. Leading James Monroe was Addison Hines with 16 points....
EDUCATION
Bruins land 3 on All-Neuse 6

A varsity football season that ranks among the most challenging in the 44 that Beddingfield High has... Subscribe to The Wilson Times today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
FOOTBALL
Victory picks up win over ASD, falls to Sumiton Christian

After splitting a pair of games against Alabama School of the Deaf and Summiton Christian, the Victory Christian Lions brought their record to an even 5-5. Victory will take on Fayetteville on Thursday. Victory 52, ASD 21: The Lions cruised past ASD last Thursday. Victory led at halftime 30-17 and...
BASKETBALL
Area Sports Roundup, Dec. 14

PLYMOUTH — The ConVal boys basketball team beat Plymouth, 65-33, Tuesday night in Plymouth. Austin Knight scored a game-high 19 points and Joe Gutwein added 16. ConVal (2-0) visits John Stark on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Rautiola scores 21 as Conant girls beat Mascenic. JAFFREY — The Conant girls...
BASKETBALL
Girls Varsity Basketball falls to Holland Christian 53 – 36

The Dutch fought hard tonight but came up short against their crosstown rival. “We started a little slow and got out of what we like to do early. We also had a lot of shots not fall for us tonight that have been going in this year. Credit Holland Christian, they used their length and aggressive defense to hurry us up early. When we finally settled in after the half the deficit was just to great to overcome,” said Holland Coach Dan Telgenhof. Holland was led in scoring by Ellie Zomer with 13. Rebekah Stilwell added 8 while Ari Gray chipped in with 6. Holland will go into the Holiday break with a 4-1 record.
HOLLAND, MI
Alford helps Firebirds score baskets, touchdowns

Brock Alford plays basketball for the Firebirds at Southern Nash High School and is The Enterprise’s Farris & Thomas Law Attorneys Student-Athlete of the Week. Alford plays point guard on the basketball team. He’s also a quarterback for the football team. On the court, Alford began the Firebirds’...
HIGH SCHOOL
AREA ROUNDUPS: Bombers pin Sherrard

SHERRARD — The Macomb wrestling team went on the road Tuesday night and picked up a big dual win. The Bombers were able to knock off Sherreard 43-35, picking up another dual victory. Macomb is next on the mat Thursday night, taking on Beardstown on the road. BOYS SWIMMING.
MACOMB, IL
Lady Firebirds fall to Norfolk Christian

The Arcadia Lady Firebirds traveled to Norfolk Christian Tuesday night and fell 58 to 20. The Lady Firebirds fall to 0-3 on the season. They will be in action again after Christmas on December 28th against Worcester Prep. .
NORFOLK, VA
Vail wins 4th annual Fall Brawl 200 at CCS

INVERNESS - Jason Vail proved it wasn’t about how fast you are in practice, nor how fast you are in qualifying that determines the outcome of a race. It’s about being at the right place, at the right time, and being there in the end. “We had a...
INVERNESS, FL

