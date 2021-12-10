53 dead, dozens hurt in migrant truck crash

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire Monday night in St. Paul. The St. Paul Fire Department responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire from the fourth floor on the 200 block of Western Avenue North. After crews contained and put out the fire, a victim was found in the apartment, said the report. Fire officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Crews also found a cat and pronounced it dead on the scene. Authorities say the initial investigation points to cigarettes as the cause of the fire. More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later Kim Potter Trial Updates

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 21 HOURS AGO