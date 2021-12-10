ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

53 dead, dozens hurt in migrant truck crash

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUXTLA GUTIERREZ, Mexico – A cargo truck jammed with people who appeared to be Central American migrants rolled over and crashed into a pedestrian bridge over a highway in southern Mexico on Thursday, killing at least 53 people and injuring dozens more, authorities reported. The federal attorney general’s...

journalgazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Haiti gas truck explosion kills 62, injures dozens

A massive gas truck explosion killed at least 62 people in Haiti on Tuesday, after bystanders swarmed the vehicle to collect spilled fuel -- a precious commodity in a nation plagued by acute fuel shortages. The blast in Haiti's second city of Cap-Haitien is the latest disaster to hit the poverty-wracked Caribbean nation, riven by gang violence and political paralysis. Prime Minister Ariel Henry visited the scene of the tragedy, saying his heart was "broken" after meeting some of the dozens of injured in a local hospital. Pictures showed the charred remains of the truck in the built-up Samarie area of the city, with surrounding buildings burnt and scarred in the explosion.
GAS PRICE
atlanticcitynews.net

Seven killed as car packed with migrants crashes while fleeing police

Seven people were killed and four others wounded after a car carrying illegal migrants slammed into a building and overturned in a failed attempt to flee the police in southern Hungary. The deadly incident occurred late on Monday in the spa town of Morahalom not far from Hungary's border with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Essence

At Least 60 People Killed By Gas Tanker That Exploded In Haiti's 2nd Largest City

Dozens more left injured after a tanker transporting gas overturned and exploded in Cap-Haitien. Haitian officials say a truck carrying gasoline tipped over in the city of Cap-Haitien shortly after midnight Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. As Haiti faces gas shortages, “locals crowded around to collect the spilled fuel in...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Guatemala#Smuggling#Trucks#Honduras#Accident#Central American
BBC

Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say. Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited. Local hospitals have been overwhelmed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

7 migrants killed, 3 injured in car accident in Hungary

Seven migrants were killed and three others injured when the vehicle they were traveling in crashed into a house while fleeing a police stop, Hungarian police said.The accident occurred just before midnight Monday near the center of Morahalom, a town of around 6,000 people less than five miles from Hungary's border with Serbia According to the Csongrad-Csanad county police, officers were inspecting the Serbian-registered minivan when the driver attempted to flee the scene at high speed. The vehicle crashed into a house and overturned. Seven occupants of the vehicle died at the scene while four others, including the driver, were injured. Police arrested the man and said they will initiate proceedings against him for human trafficking and causing a fatal mass accident. Read More Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in courtReport links Colombian police to deaths of 10 protestersDeath of nursing assistant Petra Srncova ‘not suspicious’
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AFP

75 dead in Haiti truck explosion amid fears toll will rise

Fears grew Wednesday the death toll from a massive gas truck explosion in Haiti would climb as officials scrambled to provide care for dozens suffering burn injuries sustained in the accident. The death toll had increased throughout the day Wednesday, as the injured succumbed to burns that in some cases covered large portions of their bodies.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

At least 53 people killed in Haiti after fuel truck explodes

Three days of national mourning have been called after at least 50 people were killed when a truck carrying petrol exploded in northern Haiti.Dozens of others have been injured, said officials, as the tragedy also devastated some 20 homes close to the explosion site.The blast occurred late on Monday in the city of Cap-Haitien, Prime Minister Ariel Henry said, adding that he was devastated.“Three days of national mourning will be decreed throughout the territory, in memory of the victims of this tragedy that the entire Haitian nation is grieving,” Mr Henry tweeted.He said his administration was deploying field hospitals to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
miamitimesonline.com

Tanker truck explosion in Haiti

A tanker truck carrying gasoline exploded in Cap-Haitien, in northern Haiti early Tuesday. According to local officials, there are at least 60 people dead, dozens more injured, and more than 50 buildings damaged. Officials expect the death toll to rise as the rescue efforts continue. Local hospitals are overwhelmed by...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crew on ship involved in fatal collision ‘exceeded drugs and alcohol limit’

Crew members on board a British-bound cargo ship involved in a fatal collision tested positive for drugs and alcohol, the vessel’s owner confirmed.Two people were arrested after an Inverness-registered ship called Scot Carrier collided with Danish boat Karin Hoej in the Baltic Sea off the Swedish coast.Scotline Marine Holdings Limited, the owner of Scot Carrier, confirmed two of the crew members on board were over the limit when undertaking a drugs and alcohol test.A distress call was made at about 3.30am local time (02:30 GMT) on Monday after the boats crashed at sea.Swedish authorities carried out a major search involving...
ACCIDENTS
US News and World Report

Haiti Truck Blast Death Toll Rises to 75 as Doctors Scramble to Treat Wounded

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (Reuters) -The death toll from a fuel truck explosion in Haiti rose to 75 on Wednesday as doctors scrambled to treat the wounded from an incident that officials say was made more deadly by residents approaching the vehicle in a desperate search for fuel. Rescue workers recovered 61...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Relatives of Mexico missing simulate secret graves in plaza

Families of missing Mexicans simulated one of the many clandestine burial sites dotting the country, dumping dirt and rock on part of the capital’s massive plaza Monday then digging it away to reveal their demands for the government to act.Holding photos of their missing loved ones and shovels, members of three search collectives from the central state of Guanajuato staged a morbid protest in front of the National Palace. During President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s daily news conference, the groups chanted that if he “doesn’t go to the graves, the graves come to him” as they pounded the ground...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Explosion near Colombia airport kills two policemen

Colombian police are investigating two explosions that occurred on Tuesday in the border city of Cucuta and killed two policemen near the city’s airport.Defense Minister Diego Molano said the blasts were caused by “terrorist” groups that operate in the city of half a million people, which is located on the border with Venezuela and is a hub for commerce and migration.Police said the first blast took place at 5 a.m. as a man carrying explosives tried to climb over a fence that separates the airport’s runway from one of the city’s neighborhoods. The man died instantly in the blast....
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

1 Dead Following St. Paul Apartment Fire

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire Monday night in St. Paul. The St. Paul Fire Department responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire from the fourth floor on the 200 block of Western Avenue North. After crews contained and put out the fire, a victim was found in the apartment, said the report. Fire officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Crews also found a cat and pronounced it dead on the scene. Authorities say the initial investigation points to cigarettes as the cause of the fire.   More On WCCO.com: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota’s 1st December Tornado With Pediatric ICU Beds Running Low, Doctors Urge Parents To Consider Options Before Bringing Sick Kids To Urgent Care Suspect Vehicle In Attempted Carjacking In Edina Found In Minneapolis Police: Delivery Driver Runs Over Groceries Of Elderly Couple Who Had Pro-Police Sign In Their Yard ‘I Was In Shock’: Vikings Halftime Hot Air Balloon Disaster Recounted 50 Years Later Kim Potter Trial Updates
SAINT PAUL, MN
Vice

Wild Video Shows Brazen Prison Break In Mexico

MEXICO CITY—A gang sprung nine prisoners during a daring escape using a jerry-rigged truck as a battering ram and car bombs in the central Mexican state of Hidalgo on Wednesday. The ensuing manhunt has led to the recapture of three of the escapees. The highly coordinated prison break allegedly focused...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy