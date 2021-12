Taylor Moton first got the alert from the Carolina Panthers app on his cell phone at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 5. A few hours earlier, in a somewhat surprising move, Panthers coach Matt Rhule met with Brady in his office on that Sunday morning and told him that he was out of a job. The meeting was cordial, Rhule said. Brady shook his hand, they talked some more and the meeting ended in a hug.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO