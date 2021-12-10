County, city partner for funding

Muskogee County commissioners will partner with the city in an effort to leverage local funds and support to tap into the state's share of federal pandemic aid available for infrastructure and economic development projects.

District 1 Commissioner Ken Doke said state officials have said funding is more likely to be awarded for local projects with broad support from what he described as "stacked partners." Funds being sought are a portion of the $3.19 billion allocated to the state through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Oklahoma Legislature and members of the executive branch formed the Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding to ensure the responsible and transparent allocation of funds. State officials determined $1.87 billion would be made available for projects that will benefit all Oklahomans, and $1.32 billion would be made available for projects undertaken by local governments.

Assistant City Manager Jennifer Swezey told city councilors during a recent retreat that state officials are looking for "projects with pizazz" and will provide "transformational or generational change." Swezey presented a plan for infrastructure upgrades and improvements and economic development projects identified as "partner projects" totaling $95.18 million — more than 70% of that cost would be consumed by a proposed adventure park.

City officials have committed nearly $5.24 million if developers of the proposed adventure park move forward or $4.24 million otherwise. City officials say they have committed $2.93 million for the partner projects, and a funding gap of $2.31 million remains.

Commissioners, who created a public trust earlier this year in support of the proposed adventure park, attached no value to their partnership agreement with the city. Doke said commissioners have identified some projects for which the county and city have mutual interests.

"We've committed to, I guess, partnering — or signing a support letter — for the city to apply to the state for ARPA funds to do that list of projects," Doke said. "We may have to put county funds into the pot in order to get them."

District 3 Commissioner Kenny Payne said he anticipates there will be discussion between state and local officials before there is a commitment of county funds.

"We'll get some feedback from the state on what might happen," Payne said. "Then we'll look further into what we might want to do financially."

Some of the partner projects identified on a handout distributed during city councilors' recent retreat include public drinking water and sewer infrastructure improvements. Those projects would benefit some of Muskogee's municipal customers, industrial development efforts, housing infrastructure and tourism.