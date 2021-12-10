ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

China calls UK, Canadian action 'farce'

By Associated Press
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette
 5 days ago

BEIJING – China on Thursday dismissed the decision by Canada and the United Kingdom to join Washington's diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games as a “farce.”. China is also not concerned that the officials' absence would spark a chain reaction, and numerous heads of...

journalgazette.net

