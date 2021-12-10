ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriot Maven Notebook: Patriots Work Out WR Cole; Remain Prominent in Pro-Bowl Voting and More

By Mike D'Abate
As the New England Patriots enjoy their much-needed and well-deserved bye week,they still continue to remain in the line of sight of the NFL universe. From a pair of Pats reverting back to the practice squad, to hosting a wide receiver for a Thursday work-out in Foxboro, here are the latest Pats news and notes, courtesy of the Patriot Maven Notebook.

Pats Host Receiver Matt Cole for Work Out

The Patriots hosted wide receiver Matt Cole for a workout on Thursday.

The 25-year-old-wideout joined the NFL by signing as an undrafted free agent with the Miami Dolphins in April 2020. Cole played his collegiate football at McKendree University, where he compiled 1,485 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense, as well as four return touchdowns and 36 tackles on special teams.

The 5-foot-10, 197-pounder initially spent his rookie season on the Dolphins’ practice squad, before joining the San Francisco 49ers’ active roster. In 2021, he spent time with the New York Jets, New York Giants and Carolina Panthers. Cole was present in Foxboro for August’s joint practices between the Patriots and Giants. In two career games, he has logged 34 snaps in the kicking game.

The Patriots currently have one available spot on their practice squad.

Ekuale, Davis Revert to Practice Squad

On Tuesday, defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale and safety Sean Davis reverted to the Patriots’ practice squad. Each has been elevated to the team’s 53-man roster for Monday night’s 14-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Ekuale had served as a COVID-19 replacement, while Davis served as a standard elevation.

Ekuale played eight snaps along the defensive line on Monday. The 27-year-old earned his second sack in three appearances with New England by taking down Bills’ quarterback Josh Allen for a loss of five yards. Since joining the Patriots practice squad in September, Ekuale has logged 39 snaps in three appearances for the Pats in 2021.

Davis played five snaps in the secondary in his Patriots debut, as starting safety Kyle Dugger remained on COVID-19/Reserve. Prior to signing with the Patriots practice squad in October, the 28-year-old appeared in four games as an elevation for the Cincinnati Bengals and Indianapolis Colts in 2021. Davis is eligible for one additional standard elevation on the season.

Pats Making Pro-Bowl Progress

In addition to a seven-game winning streak, which has placed them atop the standings in the AFC and the AFC East, the Patriots continue to enjoy individual success, as well. As a team, the Pats rank second in overall fan votes, with several of their players holding spots within the top ten of their respective positional groups.

Center David Andrews and long snapper Joe Cardona remain at the top of their positions, while cornerback J.C. Jackson, linebacker Matthew Judon and kicker Nick Folk currently hold the second place spots.

Per Patriots.com, the following is a list of Pats players, presently ranking in the top ten for their positional voting:

David Andrews - Center - 1st

Joe Cardona - Long Snapper - 1st

Matthew Judon - Outside Linebacker - 2nd

Nick Folk - Kicker - 2nd

J.C. Jackson - Cornerback - 2nd

Jake Bailey - Punter - 3rd

Jakob Johnson - Fullback - 6th

Matthew Slater - Special Teams - 6th

Devin McCourty - Free Safety - 8th

Hunter Henry - Tight End - 9th

Shaq Mason - Guard - 10th

Gunner Olszewski - Return Specialist - 10th

