FRAMINGHAM – Sister Marie Ancilla McCarthy, CSJ, in her 69th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Saturday, December 11, 2021. Devoted daughter of the late John Joseph and Elizabeth S. (Conway) McCarthy, and beloved sister of the late Mary McAveeney, Alice Smith, Teresa McCarthy, Edward McCarthy, and John McCarthy (who died as a child). Sister Marie Ancilla is survived by her loving sister, Edwina Duggan, along with many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation.

FRAMINGHAM, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO