Futures inch up ahead of biggest inflation reading in decades

By Yoel Minkoff
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest economic release for financial markets has traditionally been Jobs Day, but in recent months, CPI Day has taken the spotlight. That's because the U.S. economy is nearing full employment, while the labor force participation rate has climbed out of its pandemic-era hole. While the strong recovery is a great...

seekingalpha.com

FXStreet.com

Powell speech: Economic developments and the outlook warranted a faster bond taper

Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking in his usual post-Fed meeting press conference, said that economic developments and the outlook warranted a faster pace of bond taper. "Economic activity on track to expand at a robust pace this year." "Demand remains very strong." "Rising covid cases in recent weeks and omicron...
ECONOMY
kfgo.com

Futures inch lower ahead of Fed announcement

(Reuters) – U.S. stock index futures were subdued on Wednesday as the latest reading on inflation solidified bets that the Federal Reserve might announce a speedier wind down of its pandemic-era monetary stimulus later in the day. The U.S. central bank is widely expected to signal a faster end...
BUSINESS
Jerome Powell
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
STOCKS
ShareCast

Inflation surges to highest level for a decade

Annual inflation surged to 5.1% in November, the highest rate for over a decade, official data showed on Wednesday. The consumer price index, which increased from 4.2% in October, was above consensus expectations of 4.8% and the Bank of England’s forecast for 4.5%. It was the highest annual rate since September 2011.
BUSINESS
Omaha.com

UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

LONDON (AP) — Consumer prices in the United Kingdom are rising at their highest rate in over a decade as a result of soaring energy costs and blockages in the supply chain, official figures showed Wednesday, a day before a highly anticipated interest rate decision from the Bank of England.
BUSINESS
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
BUSINESS
#Core Inflation#Headline Inflation#U S Economy#American#Y Y#Fed Chair#Fomc
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. The central bank's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) announced it will accelerate the phase out of its stimulus measures to end them in March, which would then allow it to as soon as May deploy its most powerful weapon against inflation by raising lending rates. While acknowledging the risk that the price increases could continue, Fed Chair Jerome Powell nonetheless maintained a steadfastly upbeat picture of the US economy, which he said was poised to continue its strong recovery and ready to be weaned off the central bank's easy money policies. "Economic activity is on track to expand at a robust pace this year, reflecting progress on vaccinations and the reopening of the economy. Aggregate demand remains very strong," Powell told reporters following the two-day FOMC meeting.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

PALL ETF: Not Out Of The Woods, But The Current Risk-Reward Looks Promising

Palladium has been the worst-performing precious metal on a YTD basis. “Palladium prices have not participated in what was supposed to be a super commodity cycle as the global shortage of semiconductor chips derailed its demand.”- Edward Moya. Investors looking for a convenient route to tap physical palladium may...
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
austinnews.net

US inflation rises at greatest pace in four decades

WASHINGTON D.C.: In November, U.S. consumer prices rose at their fastest rate in nearly four decades, highlighting the inflationary pressures on the recovering American economy. According to Bloomberg data, the Labor Department's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 6.8 percent in November, in line with economists' estimates, but higher than the...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
STOCKS
Reuters

Euro zone bond yields steady ahead of Fed meeting

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bonds flattened on Wednesday as investors awaited to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve would reinforce market bets for a rate hike next year. Analysts expect the Federal Reserve to announce that it is speeding up the end of its pandemic-era bond purchases...
BUSINESS

