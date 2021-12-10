ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Best Game Awards 2021 Trailers

By Richard Li
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe check out the best trailers from the Game Awards 2021. Description: The Game Awards 2021...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

Alan Wake 2 Full Presentation | Game Awards 2021

Alan Wake 2 was revealed during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment's Sam Lake took the stage to elaborate on Alan Wake's return, and announce that it will be a full fledged survival horror game.
VIDEO GAMES
rpgsite.net

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak teaser trailer from The Game Awards 2021

During The Game Awards 2021, Capcom shared a new trailer for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, teasing what's to come in the expansion. The teaser trailer and screenshots can be found below. Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak is set to release in Summer 2022 for Nintendo Switch and PC. More information can be found in the announcement from September 2021, with a little more footage from Tokyo Game Show 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Hardware

Intel Arc Alchemist Discrete GPU Breaks Cover in Game Awards Trailer

At yesterday's The Game Awards 2021, Intel sent a reminder that AMD and Nvidia won't have the GPU marketplace all to themselves for too much longer. At the event, Intel displayed a trailer showcasing various hot game titles running on the Arc Alchemist board in dazzling 1440p. The rendered image of the desktop PC also holds some interesting tidbits, like an eight-pin power connector.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Steelrising – New Trailer Debuts at The Game Awards

Spiders’ upcoming action RPG Steelrising has looked like an exciting prospect since the moment it was first revealed, and given the solid work the developer did with 2019’s GreedFall, it isn’t surprising that people have been looking forward to the studio’s next project with quite a bit of excitement.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#The Game Awards#Eclipse
Gematsu

Planet of Lana – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Thunderful and developer Wishfully debuted a new trailer for cinematic puzzle adventure game Planet of Lana at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. A planet that used to be a place of undisturbed balance between human, nature, and animal...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

CrossfireX gets February release date and campaign gameplay trailer at The Game Awards

CrossfireX, the first-person shooter from Smilegate and Remedy Entertainment, launches for Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One on February 10th. The release date was announced in a new trailer that gave us a glimpse at CrossfireX's campaign. Remedy Entertainment led development on the game's campaign, while the first-person shooter's free-to-play multiplayer, which also launches on February 10th, was developed by South Korean developer Smilegate Entertainment.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

SYNCED: Off Planet – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher Level Infinite and developer NExT Studios premiered a new trailer for cooperative third-person shooter SYNCED: Off-Planet at The Game Awards 2021. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. SYNCED: Off-Planet is a companion shooter set in a techno-apocalyptic future. Fight together against enemy teams...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
Gamespot

Wonder Woman Game Teased During The Game Awards From Monolith

The Game Awards packed a surprise announcement for a new game based on one of comics' most iconic characters. Wonder Woman is getting a game from Warner Bros. and Monolith. According to the trailer's description, this will be an original single-player story detailing how Diana attempts to unite her Amazonian family with modern humanity. It will use the Nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor duology to forge connections with allies and enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

CrossFire Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Remedy Entertainment is assisting with the story for the upcoming Crossfire. We got a mostly cinematic trailer for the upcoming FPS game which seems to include intense military infiltration elements and a barrage of action set pieces. CrossFire releases February 10, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Babylon's Fall Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Square Enix and Platinum Games brings an all new 3rd person action game, with players able to control all kinds of wild powers in order to defeat their foes. The goal: To ascend the tower of Babylon and make it fall. Babylon's Fall releases March 3, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Announcements From The Game Awards 2021

The Game Awards 2021 featured several big game announcements and unexpected surprises, as well as some much-anticipated first looks at previously announced projects. From the return of a long-dormant franchise to a new game from one of the most celebrated superheroes ever, it was a big night for new game and game-related announcements. These were the biggest announcements from The Game Awards 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

GameSpot's 10 Best Games Of 2021

2021 was an odd year for video games, with more delays than Apocalypse Now and plenty of controversy, but there were still a lot of excellent titles released this year. Across all three first-party companies as well as other AAA publishers and indie studios, we saw game developers adapt to remote working environments and deliver tremendous experiences. They include returning favorites, innovative small-scale narrative games, and a whole lot of time looping. Seriously, there are three different games with time-loop mechanics in our top 10 alone!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The 10 Best Free Nintendo Switch Games

Though the Nintendo Switch is relatively affordable compared to other consoles, some of the best Switch games consistently hover around the $50 to $60 mark, meaning you can easily rack up the costs when building up your Switch library. Though it's hard to avoid spending money on games entirely, there are plenty of free Switch games available to download on the Nintendo eShop. These can be a great option if you're on a budget or if you just want to try out some new games commitment-free, and many of them are just great games, plain and simple. Whether you're looking to save money or just interested in discovering some new games without breaking out your wallet, here are 10 of the best free Switch games available on the eShop right now. For more recs, check out the best Switch games for kids and great Switch multiplayer games.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt – The Game Awards 2021 trailer

Publisher and developer Sharkmob debuted a new trailer for free-to-play third-person battle royale game Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt at The Game Awards 2021. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt launched in Early Access for PC via Steam on September 7, and is due out as a full release for PlayStation 5 and PC in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy