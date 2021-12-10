ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Insider: Going behind the scenes with UT's new NIL initiatives

By Chip Brown
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this week's edition of The Insider, we...

247Sports

Virginia Tech welcomes 12 Early Enrollees as part of 2022 Recruiting Class

On Wednesday, Virginia Tech welcomed a bulk of their 2022 Recruiting Class officially as part of Early Signing Day. The three day window, which opens on Wednesday, December 15, binds prospects to their collegiate choice by way of a National Letter of Intent. As of the time of this article, 19 Letters of Intent were submitted to Virginia Tech, cementing the list of prospects that will arrive in Blacksburg, Virginia to begin their academic and athletic careers.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

FSU's offensive coaches discuss signees at their position groups

Florida State offensive coaches discussed their additions to this recruiting class, so far, after the first day of the Early Signing Period. Chris Thomsen discussed tight ends Jerrale Power and Brian Courtney. Alex Atkins discussed offensive line additions Kanaya Charlton, Jaylen Early, Daughtry Richardson, Qae'Shon Sapp. David Johnson discussed running...
FLORIDA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: Coach Smith discusses the 2022 Signing Class

The Oregon State Beavers football team is currently in Los Angeles getting ready for Saturday's Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, but on Wednesday all attention was on recruiting and the start of the Early Signing Period. Coach Smith took time out from his bowl game obligations to meet virtually with members...
OREGON STATE
247Sports

Everything Lane Kiffin said about the Rebels' early signing day class

"Kind of unusual, like we discussed yesterday. Signing day isn't as huge as it used to be. Now, for a couple years you had multiple signing days. And with so many transfers going on. We're excited about our high school players that we got. Signed two older kids, one punter, a junior college linebacker that we think's really good. But, for the most part this was all high school. Knowing that the other aspect of all this is older guys, with transfers and portal guys, so that will be ongoing for a while all the way through when we start school in January because they don't sign NILs again. So, I would anticipate a lot of movement and signings there, which is why by design this is a small class comparable to the amount of scholarships we have available. We were very picky. I think we had high standards. Didn't reach, and I'm excited about the guys that came."
