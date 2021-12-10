ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Rudolph: A town in Wisconsin or just festive vocabulary?

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cu3hA_0dJ5X5aG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AdAaJ_0dJ5X5aG00
Roman Babakin // Shutterstock

Rudolph: A town in Wisconsin or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Rudolph, Wisconsin

- Founded: 1960

Located in the heart of Wisconsin, the tiny town of Rudolph is named not after the reindeer but instead for a boy who was born there. The red-nosed holiday icon is still important to the community: He’s featured on a stamp and postmark at the city’s post office and in a year-round window display at Fisher’s Antiques. The town hosts an annual Rudolph Country Christmas event that pays tribute to the most famous reindeer of all.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Illinois

- Founded: 1894

Close to the western edge of Illinois, the town of Joy has a post office that thrives during the holiday season. More than 12,000 cards from around the world are sent through every December to receive its special holiday postmark.

Michigan

- Founded: 1938

The community of Christmas can be found on the upper peninsula of Michigan and was named by a factory owner. Every business in town is committed to the holiday theme, including the nearby Yule Log Resort (located, naturally, on Candy Cane Lane).

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
City
Rudolph, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocabulary#Secret Santa#Christmas#Illinois Founded#Michigan Founded
The Associated Press

Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High inflation...
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy