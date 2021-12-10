ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Garland: A town in Texas or just festive vocabulary?

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSyB_0dJ5X4hX00
Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

Garland: A town in Texas or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Sugar Land, Texas

- Founded: 1853

Located just southwest of Houston, the evocative city of Sugar Land is actually named for its connection to the sugar industry. The city celebrates Christmas with events in Sugar Land Town Square, including photos with Santa, caroling, and the lighting of a 40-foot Christmas tree.

Garland, Texas

- Founded: 1891

Although it conjures images of holiday greenery, this Dallas-area metropolis was actually named after Gen. Augustus Hill Garland. The town’s Christmas on the Square event features ice carving, a meet-and-greet with Santa, and a tree-lighting ceremony.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Arizona

- Founded: 1878

The small town of Snowflake is a three-hour drive from Phoenix. Its name comes from Mormon leaders Erastus Snow and William Jordan Flake. Even though Arizona winters typically aren’t white, Snowflake residents get into the holiday spirit with a 12 Days of Christmas event every December.

Mississippi

- Founded: 1836

Close to the northern border of Mississippi lies the city of Holly Springs. The festive city celebrates the holiday by holding an annual Historic Homes tour, a ticketed event where visitors can walk through historic homes that have been decorated to the nines for the season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Garland, TX
City
Sugar Land, TX
City
Houston, TX
State
Mississippi State
Local
Texas Government
State
Arizona State
Sugar Land, TX
Government
CNN

A single Kentucky Republican travels with Biden to survey tornado and storm damage

(CNN) — On nearly any other day in Washington, Republican Congressman James Comer would likely be calling for oversight investigations into the Biden administration. But on Wednesday, Comer -- who represents Kentucky's 1st District and is the top Republican on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform -- accompanied President Joe Biden throughout his trip to Kentucky to survey damage in the wake of deadly tornadoes.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Hill

Biden says Meadows 'worthy of being held in contempt'

President Biden said Wednesday that he believed former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows is “worthy” of being held in contempt by Congress. Speaking to reporters briefly before leaving for a trip to Kentucky, Biden said he hadn’t read all the texts that Meadows turned over to the Jan. 6 committee but added “it seemed to me he is worthy of being held in contempt.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocabulary#Secret Santa#The Spirit Of Christmas#Arizona Founded#Mormon
The Associated Press

Why the Fed feels now is time to tighten credit more quickly

WASHINGTON (AP) — For months, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell responded to surging inflation by counseling patience and stressing that the Fed wanted to see unemployment return to near-pre-pandemic levels before it would raise interest rates. But on Wednesday, Powell suggested that his patience has run out. High inflation...
BUSINESS
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy