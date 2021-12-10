ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Christmas Valley: A town in Oregon or just festive vocabulary?

 5 days ago

ju_see // Shutterstock

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Christmas Valley, Oregon

- Founded: 1963

Christmas Valley is a small community in the middle of Oregon named after nearby Christmas Lake. Although the town is small in size, their annual Light Parade is big on Christmas spirit. The parade features holiday floats, caroling, and treats like cookies and hot beverages.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Idaho

- Founded: 1894

This unincorporated community made headlines back in 2005 when it changed its name to SecretSanta.com for a year in return for a large sum of money from that website. Santa is home to yet another post office that’s particularly popular during the holiday season among those wanting its festive postmark to adorn their envelopes.

Utah

- Founded: 1979

Depending on your opinion of this polarizing holiday beverage, the name of this community may delight or disgust you. Eggnog, Utah, is located in Garfield County and is believed to be named after the beverage served to ranchers there.

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

