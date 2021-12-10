Jorge Salcedo // Shutterstock

Bethlehem: A town in North Carolina or just festive vocabulary?

Can you imagine living in a town where it’s Christmas all year round? From coincidental names like Garland and Snowflake to over-the-top holiday tributes (like the town that changed its name to a Secret Santa website), cities across the country are more than happy to embrace their wintry names—regardless of season or climate.

Using information from the United States Census Bureau, Stacker found 29 cities and towns across America with names that embody the spirit of Christmas. Some towns take the festivities more seriously than others—think Christmas-themed streets, year-round Yuletide attractions, and huge holiday markets—while others reflect on the story behind the season. Let’s take a virtual sleigh ride across America as we learn about these festively named locations and the different ways they celebrate.

Mount Holly, North Carolina

- Founded: 1875

Suburban Mount Holly lies just west of Charlotte, North Carolina. Although the city was originally named for the Mount Holly Cotton Mill, residents certainly know how to get jolly, celebrating with an annual Christmas parade, craft market, and visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

Bethlehem, North Carolina

- Founded: unknown

Another little town of Bethlehem sits on Lake Hickory in North Carolina. The town’s residents know how to get into the holiday spirit with their Christmas in Bethlehem drive-through. Local churches and volunteers put on dozens of nativity scenes that visitors can explore by car.

Continue reading to learn about other cities and towns named after Christmas in your neck of the woods, or read the national story here .

Georgia

- Founded: 1893

Located at the southern end of Georgia, Dasher was not named after one of Santa’s reindeer, but rather the Daescher family who settled on the land. Regardless, the town celebrates the Christmas holiday with traditional festivities such as caroling.

Virginia

- Founded: unknown

This snowy-sounding town in central Virginia is home to the Wintergreen Resort. During the holiday season, this destination offers events like Santa on the Slopes, craft workshops, and story time with Mrs. Claus.