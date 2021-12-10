Tomlin vows to make changes to the lines

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he will make changes based on ‘getting handled’ on the line of scrimmage following a 36-28 loss at Minnesota, a game they trailed 29-0 before a late comeback.

It was so bad that Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback with Dallas, said he played behind one of the best offensive lines in football which allowed Emmitt Smith to become the NFL’s all-time leading rusher. Aikman said he had NEVER seen gaps as big as in the Steelers defense. The called out 10-yard gaps in the rush lanes, saying again he had never seen holes like that.

Aikman went on to call it bad football, non-competitive as he and broadcaster Joe Buck mocked the play of the Steelers D in the first half. Doesn’t sound like Tomlin would disagree.

“We are getting beat on the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball,” Tomlin said after the game. “I’m not going to make it more complex than it is. Football is a complex, yet simple game. You got to whoop blocks, you have to make tackles, you have to sustain blocks. You got to make sure your pile is moving in the right direction. We are not doing those things, not nearly consistently enough to hang our hat and find consistency in performance.”

Tomlin would say it’s not just on the defensive side, but both lines were subpar.

“It makes it difficult to do what we desire to do,” Tomlin said. “It makes it difficult to maintain balance. It makes it difficult to dictate to our opponents what happens or what happens next. It will be tough sledding for us until we get better in that area. We were not good in that area. We were JV again tonight.”

“We make no excuse. It is what it is. We have to be better than we were. We will turn over every stone to do that. We have a long week coming up between this and our next one. We will make good sure of that time and assess we are doing and who we are doing it with.”

Fox Sports and Steelers Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw said he’s never seen Pittsburgh play like this, said it was obvious they were a physically drained football team from the Ravens game.

Changes at linebacker, not with coaches

In an attempt to solve some of the issues with the ground game, Tomlin went to rookie fourth round pick, LB Buddy Johnson for his first real defensive snaps and converted safety Marcus Allen some at linebacker.

“We are not whooping enough tail,” Tomlin said. “We are not striking enough. We are not making the pile fall in the right direction enough. I would be doing that group a disservice if I didn’t look at all options.”

“We will not be bashful for turning the stones over.”

He will though do it with the same coaching staff. Asked if he would make changes to those who teach the players and call the plays.

“A coach hasn’t made a play, sustained a block, made a tackle,” Tomlin said. “I know I hadn’t, in a long time.”

Benched Claypool

Tomlin admitted he took top deep threat Chase Claypool out of the game because of an early penalty. Claypool would return to the game to make a couple of big catches late and finish with eight catches for 93 yards.

Asked if Claypool got the message. Tomlin said ‘we’ll see’.

Injuries

TJ Watt left the game early with a groin injury and Alex Highsmith out with a quad injury. That left the Steelers with Taco Charlton and Derrek Tuszka as the outside linebackers.

Up Next

Now 6-6-1, the Steelers return home against the Titans Sunday, December 19 at 1p.