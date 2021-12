Give the gift of Art this Holiday season! Twenty of Pemaquid Art Gallery’s talented artists share their varied styles, mediums and views of the beauty in Maine landscape and wildlife at the Damariscotta River Grill. This comprehensive show opens Dec. 13 and will be on exhibit until March 14. The “Art at the Grill” opening evening is Thursday, Dec. 16. A portion of the dinner proceeds will be used to fund a scholarship for a Lincoln Academy student pursuing an art education.

DAMARISCOTTA, ME ・ 10 DAYS AGO