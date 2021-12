I often see piano tutorial videos on YouTube where lights appear to illuminate the players’ hands right as they play the keys. Using the power of a MIDI, a Raspberry Pi, and some programmable LEDs, I wanted to see if I could turn my piano into something similar. If you dabble in technology as much as you do music - here’s how to build a LED strip for your piano that lights up as you play it.

