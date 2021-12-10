Couple keep Christmas tree up all year round

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — For many families, finding the perfect tree is a holiday tradition — but time is running out.
Many farms and lots usually close the week before Christmas, but some have already closed for the year.
“A little late the game, but hoping to grab a nice Christmas tree for the holidays,” said tree shopper Carlos Mariani.
With still 12 days until Christmas Eve, The Happy Land Tree lot in St. Paul has been open for weeks.
“We started the week before Thanksgiving and it was really busy. And as you can see it’s still busy,” said manager Tony...
Comments / 5