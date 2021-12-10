Couple keep Christmas tree up all year round

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. The worst part of the holidays, in my humble opinion, is when they end. Christmas is my favorite holiday and a high point of the year for me, so I always dread the annual cheer comedown once the presents are unwrapped and it’s time to take the stockings down from the mantle. But worst yet is taking down the Christmas tree. Even if you’ve already invested in an artificial tree, it’s a time-consuming and laborious process that presents a real challenge for storage.

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 DAYS AGO