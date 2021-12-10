ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nifty Opens in Red Ahead of US Inflation Data; Biden Hints Higher Inflation Figure

investing.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Amid weak cues from global markets, ahead of the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report to be released on Dec 10, Dalal Street opened lower on Friday. Indian benchmark equity indices Nifty 50 shed 0.2% and Sensex 0.25% at...

in.investing.com

blogforarizona.net

A ‘Biden Boom’ And Americans Haven’t Yet Noticed

Update to A ‘Biden Boom’ And The Corporate Media Is Parroting GQP Gloom And Doom Propaganda. The corporate media is complicit in recklessly feeding self-fulfilling inflation psychology with hysterical reporting on inflation, by reporters most of whom never even took an Econ 101 class in college. They know not of what they speak, so they are parroting GQP talking points. Once again, Republicans know nothing about economics. So just call this journalistic malpractice.
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices turn higher after Fed policy update

Oil futures finished higher on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to speed up its reduction of monthly bond purchases and signaled three interest-rate hikes next year, instead of one. Oil was initially trading lower as concerns that the omicron variant of the coronavirus will slow energy demand outweighed support from data showing a bigger-than-expected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies. The Fed statement suggested that the central bank is "going to be more hawkish than the market originally anticipated," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. U.S. benchmark stock indexes "firmed up" following the news, as did oil prices, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. January West Texas Intermediate crude rose 14 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $70.87 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after spending part of the session trading below the $70 mark.
Joe Biden
AFP

US Fed will move quicker to face down inflation

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced a more aggressive stance to quell the wave of price increases that has affected cars, housing, food and other goods in the United States and become a political liability for President Joe Biden. - Doves become hawks - Hoping to avoid negative political fallout, Biden's team and Fed officials -- who are independent from the White House -- for months have tried to reassure nervous consumers that the price jumps were mostly due to temporary knock-on effects of the pandemic, such as semiconductor shortages and shipping snafus.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
DailyFx

Live Data Coverage: December Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision

It’s widely anticipated that the FOMC will accelerate its QE taper, looking to end asset purchases by the end of 1Q’22. The release a new Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) will have markets scrutinizing the ‘dot plot’ for clues for when the first rate hike will arrive in 2022.
invezz.com

Gold price prediction ahead of the Fed interest rate decision

Gold price has been within a horizontal channel since late November. Friday's CPI numbers, which exceeded experts' estimates, boosted the precious metal. Investors are keen on this week's interest rate decision from the Fed and other central banks. Gold price has begun the week with subtle movements as investors focus...
MarketWatch

Dow surges 380 points and S&P 500 logs 2nd-highest close of 2021 as Fed signals aggressive tapering and projects 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. equity benchmarks closed sharply higher Wednesday, and the S&P 500 missed a record closing high, after the Federal Reserve announced a speedier reduction of its monthly asset purchases in the face of persistently elevated inflation. Fed policy makers also now think official interest rates could rise three times in the coming year, rather than the sole hike penciled in earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up over 380 points, or 1.1%, to reach 35,926, the S&P 500 index advanced 1.6% to 4,709, briefly rising above its Nov. 10 record close at 4,712. The Nasdaq Composite Index...
WTAJ

Fed to accelerate withdrawal of economic aid as prices surge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Under Chair Jerome Powell, the Federal Reserve is poised this week to execute a sharp turn toward tighter interest-rate policies with inflation accelerating and unemployment falling faster than expected. On Wednesday, the Fed will likely announce that it will reduce its monthly bond purchases at twice the rate that Powell had outlined […]
