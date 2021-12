Dak Prescott was viewed as an MVP candidate and Comeback Player of the Year lock for the first two months or so of the 2021 regular season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, fully recovered from his devastating leg injury in 2020, looked like an elite player at the quarterback position in September and October. He led Dallas to a 5-1 start, throwing for at least three touchdown passes in five of six games.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO