Dan + Shay Says Christmas Can Start Whenever You Want It To

If you’ve ever received a windbreaker branded with the name of the company your spouse works for, a toilet seat, or an emoji pancake pan because “it would be fun for the kids” on Christmas morning, we’d understand your desire to make sure it never happened again. Because we all know that presents that are clearly office swag, that provide bathroom seating for all, or offer new way for a parent who hates cooking to cook, are bad personal gifts. (Right?) The best gifts are things someone really wants, but wouldn’t buy for themselves. (This does not include a multi-colored three-pack of leggings from Costco.)

LIFESTYLE ・ 14 DAYS AGO