ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

India announces U-19 squad for Asia Cup and preparatory camp

milwaukeesun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked a 20-member India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup to be played in the UAE from December 23....

www.milwaukeesun.com

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: India shows quiet progress against COVID-19

Every day, more countries are showing the presence of the Omicron variant. But some have been making quiet progress in the fight against the coronavirus. And to the surprise of many, that includes India. India passed a milestone of sorts this week when it comes to the coronavirus. The country’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
milwaukeesun.com

Priyanka Chopra commemorates 75 years of UNICEF

Washington [US], December 12 (ANI): On Sunday, Priyanka Chopra revisited her journey as UNICEF ambassador. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Many years ago I made a promise to do what I could for children in need across the globe, and I'm grateful to have had the privilege of working with @unicef since 2006. It is an experience that has been so enriching in so many ways - the field visits to meet children and tell their stories, the various discussions and dialogues with governments, administrators and relevant stakeholders, the learning and sharing of key information... the time I've spent with them is something that I'll cherish for life."December 11 this year marked 75 years of the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).
CHARITIES
milwaukeesun.com

Retail Convenience start-up DroptheQ raises USD 1.15 Mn in Seed round

New Delhi [India], December 9 (ANI/SRV): DroptheQ, a retail and food-tech venture helmed by Vaibhav Singhal, is set for an upwards trajectory having recently received funding of USD 1.15 million. The firm was invested in by Hyderabad based angel investors and raised this amount in its seed funding round which...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dhanush
milwaukeesun.com

India airlifts around 110 people including Afghans nationals from Kabul

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): A special repatriation flight from Kabul with around 110 people including Afghan citizens belonging to the Hindu and Sikh communities, is set to arrive here on Friday. The flight chartered by the Government of India is being operated from Kabul and is likely to...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

V21 Group office inaugurated by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition - Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 (ANI/Heylin Spark): V21 Group spearheaded by Krishna Pandya along with co-founders Ravindra Bhegade, Yuvraj Manickam, Ajay Thote, Parag Mehta, Ranjan Biswas and Gaurav Chauhan, having offices in Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore, Gurgaon and Baroda today inaugurated its sprawling new office at Baner at the hands of Hon. Ex-Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition- Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis.
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Adityanath launches Free Food Grains Distribution programme

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday launched the Nishulk Khadyan Vitaran (Free Food Grains Distribution) programme to provide free food to the poor in the state from Diwali to Holi next year. The programme has been launched under the National Food...
FOOD & DRINKS
hawaiipublicradio.org

Asia Minute: Putin’s quick trip to India

President Joe Biden held talks Tuesday with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Their video call follows an in-person visit the Russian president just made in the Indo-Pacific. Putin spent less than a day in India — but it was long enough to have an evening meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asia Cup#Ani#India U19#Uae#Acc#Nca
milwaukeesun.com

PM Modi to visit UP's Balrampur on Dec 11 to inaugurate Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana

Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur on December 11 to inaugurate the Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana, informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. The Saryu Nahar Rashtriya Pariyojana is a project that connects nine districts from Bahraich to Gorakhpur. "It...
POLITICS
milwaukeesun.com

Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday moved a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "human rights violation across India". In his letter to the Chairman of the Upper House, Jha said, "Today being...
INDIA
milwaukeesun.com

Cooper Connolly picked for 2nd U-19 World Cup as Australia name squad

Melbourne [Australia], December 14 (ANI): Cricket Australia on Tuesday announced the 15-player squad for the ICC Under 19 men's World Cup 2022 to be held in the West Indies early next year.The squad was finalised following trial matches at a training camp in Adelaide last week. Western Australian Cooper Connolly has been selected for his second ICC Under 19 World Cup, having been part of Australia's previous campaign in South Africa.The Perth Scorcher is joined by New South Wales (NSW) quick Jack Nisbet, Tasmanian all-rounder Nivethan Radhakrishnan and fast bowler Jackson Sinfield, who was included in Queensland's latest Marsh Sheffield Shield squad"Our squad includes players of all disciplines with experience in domestic cricket environments, and many have produced eye-catching performances across a variety of strong competitions this season," Anthony Clark, Australian Men's Under 19 head coach, said in a statement.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
milwaukeesun.com

StockGro's Event ASPIRE21 ends, 6 winners get 1 lakh cash-prize with PPI Offer

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): India's first and largest social investment platform StockGro launched one of the biggest stock simulation challenges called, ASPIRE, to help students learn about trading and investing in the right way. ASPIRE allowed students to experience real-time trading and not just upskill themselves but also...
BUSINESS
milwaukeesun.com

Pakistan becomes first team to win 18 T20Is in calendar year

Karachi [Pakistan], December 14 (ANI): Pakistan has become the first men's team to win 18 T20Is in a calendar year following the hosts' victory over the West Indies in the opening match of the series. Skipper Babar Azam's third career duck didn't deter Pakistan from recording a comprehensive and comfortable...
WORLD
The Independent

A closer look at the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year

The BBC has announced the shortlist for the 2021 Sports Personality of the Year Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the six contenders.Tom DaleyHe won gold in the 10m syncro diving at Tokyo 2020 to take his Olympic medal haul to four.Is @TomDaley1994 your choice for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2021?#SPOTY pic.twitter.com/Yf5TxV3zBI— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 13, 2021Of all the 65 medals Team GB won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, arguably none was better received than the long-awaited gold for Daley, 13 years after his first Games appearance in Beijing aged just 14.Daley...
SPORTS
milwaukeesun.com

ICC Women's WC: India to face Pakistan in opening encounter on March 6

Tauranga [New Zealand], December 15 (ANI): India will face Pakistan in their opening match of ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 here in Tauranga on March 6, 2022. The showpiece event will get underway on March 4, 2022 at the Bay Oval in Tauranga, with the hosts New Zealand taking on West Indies.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy