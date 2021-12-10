ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India

Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Friday moved a notice for suspension of business under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha...

