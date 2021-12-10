ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Reports: Jags TE coach Tyler Bowen heading to Virginia Tech to take OC job

By James Johnson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yvCyK_0dJ5RXkr00

The Jacksonville Jaguars brought in several assistants from the collegiate level and have even seen one, Fernando Lovo, return there recently. However, on Thursday, we found out that at least one more assistant will be joining him — and it’s someone from the coaching staff this time.

According to On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz (and later confirmed by ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg), tight end coach Tyler Bowen will be taking over as the offensive coordinator for Virginia Tech’s football program. He will join the program’s new coach, Brent Pry, who was hired on Nov. 30 before previously being Penn State’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. While with the Nittany Lions, Bowen worked with Pry for several seasons (2018-20), though Pry was with the program before Bowen.

When Bowen joins the team, it will be his third offensive coordinating related job as he held the same titles or similar ones with Fordham (2016) and Penn State (was an interim coordinator, then co-coordinator) from 2019-20. Then early in 2021 he joined the Jags where he coached notables Dan Arnold, James O’Shaughnessy, Chris Manhertz, and Luke Farrell.

It’s unknown if he will be leaving immediately, but the Jags currently doesn’t have an assistant behind him so the spot would be vacant unless another coach takes on the role.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Anonymous Jags Player’s Quote On Urban Meyer Going Viral

An anonymous Jacksonville Jaguars player has a pretty damning quote on Urban Meyer in the wake of the latest drama. Meyer is in Year 1 as an NFL head coach, but it’s unclear if he’ll make it to a second season. The Jaguars are bad, at 2-11 on the season, and there’s been a constant swirl of drama surrounding the first-year NFL head coach.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Rittenberg
Person
Tyler Bowen
Person
Luke Farrell
Person
Brent Pry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo accused Urban Meyer of deliberately kicking him

Urban Meyer’s first season as an NFL head coach has been a complete disaster, and it manages to get worse with each coming day. On Sunday, Meyer threatened to fire any team staffers who leaked information to reporters about the Jacksonville Jaguars’ dysfunction. This came one day after NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero detailed how poorly Meyer has treated players and coaches this season, which included calling his assistants “losers” during a meeting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#American Football#Jags Te#Oc#Jaguars#On3sports#Va Tech#On3 Sports#Espn#Penn State#Fordham
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lane Kiffin savagely trolls LSU Tigers coach Brian Kelly

Lane Kiffin isn’t buying Brian Kelly’s latest attempt to gain popularity in Louisiana. Kelly spoke at an LSU men’s basketball game against Ohio on December 1. He told Tigers fans how excited he and his family are to be a part of LSU — but something was off. His typical northeast United States inflection quickly became much more southern. The disingenuous accent caused many people to poke fun, including Ole Miss coach Kiffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
thefocus.news

Who is Kedon Slovis' stunning girlfriend Kate as USC QB enters transfer portal?

We reveal more about Kedon Slovis’ stunning girlfriend Kate McKay after it was announced the USC quarterback had entered the transfer portal. On Monday, 13 December, it was revealed USC quarterback Kedon Slovis had officially entered the transfer portal. Slovis, a junior in 2021, first came on the scene in 2019 when he earned a starting spot on the Trojans as a true freshman.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy