Thursday November 25, Millie and Clara from Louis Vuitton visited the Romainville campus to meet our current students. We welcomed them in the fashion studio, where the senior fashion design students were working on their collection that they will present as part of their final thesis. The meeting started with a wonderful introductory presentation about the history and the vision of the brand, which also touched on its core values and the importance of its heritage. After the presentation, our students had a chance to ask their questions to the recruiters.

