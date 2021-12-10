ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Questlove’s Summer Of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) To Be Accompanied By Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Out January 28

By Jamie Reddy
Cover picture for the articleAmir Thompson, more commonly known to the world as Questlove of The Roots, made his directorial debut on the critically acclaimed “Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”, now streaming on Hulu. The film will now have an accompanying soundtrack to be released in January of next...

December 9, 2021,-New York, NY-Legacy Recordings, the catalog division of Sony Music Entertainment, Mass Distraction Media, documentary producers David Dinerstein, Robert Fyvolent, and Joseph Patel alongside filmmaker, director, producer Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson announce the release of the Summer of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on January 28, 2022. The album accompanies Questlove’s directorial debut documentary Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and is available in select theaters and on Hulu now. It notably took home six top honors at the Critics Choice Awards, including “Best Documentary Feature,” “Best Director,” “Best First Documentary Feature,” “Best Editing,” “Best Archival Documentary,” and “Best Music Documentary,” and was Winner of Best Documentary Award from the National Board of Review. It is currently nominated for “Best Music Film” at the 2022 GRAMMY® Awards.
Over the course of six weekends in the summer of 1969, just one hundred miles south of the site of the Woodstock Festival, the Harlem Cultural Festival, with such stars as Stevie Wonder, Sly & the Family Stone, B.B. King, and Gladys Knight & the Pips, was filmed in Mount Morris Park (now Marcus Garvey Park). The footage was never seen and largely forgotten. A new feature-length documentary about the concerts, Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised), was released on July 2, 2021, in theaters and Hulu, from first-time director, Ahmir Thompson, better known as “Questlove.” Watch the spectacular official trailer from Searchlight Pictures below.
Ahmir Thompson, better known as Questlove, is the director behind the documentary “Summer of Soul,” which captures an important part of Black history, culture and music. In 1969, the Harlem Cultural Festival took place, a series of concerts that came to be collectively referred to as a Black Woodstock, except unlike Woodstock, it was nowhere to really be seen. The shows were unknown even to most music cognoscenti until Thompson discovered there were over 40 hours of footage in existence, captured by producer Hal Tulchin.
