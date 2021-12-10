ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

The sartorial evolution of the tacky Christmas jumper

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IhcQO_0dJ5Q0vA00

We all remember that scene from Bridget Jones ’s Diary . The one where she’s ushered over to meet Mark Darcy, who appears, from behind, to be a very worthy suitor until he turns around and expectations are managed, for there is a large reindeer on his jumper . The film, released in 2001, is one of the most notable examples of a Christmas jumper on screen. Then of course there was The OC in which Seth Cohen also adorns himself with reindeer when he introduces Ryan to his self-concocted festive celebration: Chrismukkah.

But ahead of its appearance in dramas and romcoms , the Christmas jumper was already being popularised by television hosts before the early 2000s. British presenter Gyles Brandreth wore dozens of designs during the 1980s, while American singer Andy Williams was rocking them as early as the 1970s. Most recently, the Christmas jumper has even been adopted by the Natural History Museum , which announced this week that its famous tyrannosaurus Rex has been fitted with a giant sweater of its own. The navy blue, red, green and white design covers the upper part of the dinosaur’s torso and even its little arms.

They were always very tacky. It was always like your grandma made you one for Christmas, but you didn’t really want to wear it

Cheryl Madley, knitwear designer

While the garment has become synonymous with the festive season, according to knitwear designer Cheryl Madley, the Christmas jumper originated from traditional Icelandic knitwear made for the country’s fishermen. “Every one was different so that if there was an accident at sea, they could tell which fisherman it was because of his sweater,” she says. Madley, who has been designing since the 1980s recalls studying Scandinavian jumpers which were made from thick wool and bore patterns of snowflakes and geometric shapes – similar to the Fair Isle designs seen on the market today.

After Christmas jumpers first started appearing on US television screens – they were a firm favourite of Bill Cosby on The Cosby Show in the 1980s – they quickly took off across the country. Here in the UK, it took some adjusting. “They were always very tacky. It was always like your grandma made you one for Christmas, but you didn’t really want to wear it,” Madley says. While we all shared Bridget Jones’s horror, the consensus shifted from style faux-pas to indie ironic right through to fashion-industry approved in 2007 when the Christmas jumper met the catwalk. Stella McCartney’s autumn/winter ‘07 collection included a grey knit dress featuring white polar bears, while Dolce & Gabbana sent one of its models down its autumn/winter 2010 runway in a full knit bodysuit covered in reindeer and snowflakes. Also that year, Riccardo Tisci debuted an autumn/winter collection for Givenchy featuring a number of snowflake-patterned prints. At the time, the designer told Vogue he had been inspired by the ski world.

But the Christmas jumper’s affair with fashion’s elite proved to be short-lived. In 2012, Save The Children started a new annual event called “Christmas Jumper Day”. Every year, people across the UK are encouraged to put on their best Christmas jumper and donate £2 to the charity. This was followed by the adoption of Christmas jumper parties by workplaces across the country, where employees are asked to wear their best festive number. It was around this time that the Christmas jumper suffered the unfortunate fate of going from being an accepted part of our December wardrobes, to a novelty item worn sparingly in a “so-hideous-it’s-funny” kind of way. As Brian Miller, an author of Ugly Christmas Sweater Party Book: The Definitive Guide to Getting Your Ugly On , put it in an interview with CNN in 2019: “It became our generation’s mistletoe. The moment someone wore the garment in a humorous way, people started seeing the comic side of it.”

The luxury jumpers on the market today are made from expensive materials, but there’s not that much difference between them [and those on the high street]

Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas, professor of marketing and sustainable business, Business School of Fashion

Today, Christmas jumpers are largely regarded as a novelty item that brings holiday cheer as opposed to a sartorial style statement. “It’s a form of nostalgia,” Madley explains. “Wearing a Christmas jumper is a comforting experience. It makes you think of roaring fires, Christmas songs, chestnuts roasting, that kind of thing.” Natascha Radclyffe-Thomas, a professor in marketing and sustainable business at the Business School of Fashion, says the Christmas jumper’s current status is not surprising, given that it was never a “high culture artifact”. “It came from novelty. The luxury jumpers on the market today are made from expensive materials, but there’s not that much difference between them [and those on the high street],” she says. Just one example is this creation from Dolce & Gabbana, which retails for more than £1,000.

But while the days of earnestly wearing glittering, garish Christmas jumpers are a thing of the past – thanks to an overkill of the market that even saw McDonald’s and Gregg’s release their own versions (sounding the death knell for any semblance of cool), “well-made, spangly or traditional wool sweaters still have plenty of retro appeal,  especially if they’re homespun Fair Isle or Arran-style knits”,  says Lauren Bravo, author of How to Break Up With Fast Fashion .

One potential negative consequence of annual events like Christmas Jumper Day or Christmas jumper work parties is that the novelty one-hit-wonder aspect could encourage waste. In 2019, environmental charity Hubbub reported that up to 95 per cent of Christmas jumpers are made using plastic. A survey of 3,000 adults also found that one in three people under the age of 35 buy a new one every year, while two fifths of jumpers are only worn once. To avoid adding to the problem, stylist Miranda Holder says that unless a Christmas jumper is being worn for maximum irony, consumers should consider a “tasteful, pared down version”. “I personally recommend my clients shy away from anything that has a limited opportunity for wear, as every piece should earn its place in your wardrobe and therefore be able to be worn in a multitude of ways at several different occasions.”

Meet the Christmas jumper fanatics

Adam Attew, 32, from London: Owns 125 Christmas jumpers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlBJ8_0dJ5Q0vA00

Attew accumulated his collection after he decided to create his own advent calendar in 2016, which saw him wear a different jumper every day of December.

While he accepts that his habit may seem excessive, he says the jumpers bring him immense enjoyment.

“I feel so Christmassy wearing them. And I get lots of attention from them, and I know they bring joy to other people as well. They remind me of being cosy and warm, next to a fireplace with a hot chocolate”, he says.

Janet Stevenson, 54, Strood: A Christmas jumper for every day of December

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkpmL_0dJ5Q0vA00

Stevenson has built up her collection of 28 jumpers in the last seven years. Like Attew, she is wearing a new Christmas jumper for almost every day of December this year.  “I love the reaction I get from everyone. It’s a bit of lighthearted cheer,” she says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tv0Ji_0dJ5Q0vA00

Graham Smith, 43, Somerset: A Christmas jumper collection worth £700

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v0wWk_0dJ5Q0vA00

Smith says his wife would not be happy to learn that he has spent more than £700 on his Christmas jumper collection to date.

His favourite jumper is inspired by The Punisher TV series, which he insists is festive because although it is black, and has a skull on it, it is knitted and “there’s Christmas stuff in the background”.

“My wife shakes her head and tries to avoid me, but my kids love the Pokémon one,” he says. “It puts a smile on my face, but it also brings enjoyment to other people who have messaged me saying they love looking at the pictures of my collection.”

Linda Shelley, 53, Croydon: A charitable obsession

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EQnbx_0dJ5Q0vA00

This year, Shelley is wearing a different jumper every day until Christmas to raise money for Stepping Stone Cat Rescue – a local animal charity. She currently has around 25 jumpers in her collection.

Shelley says she loves the festive designs, and making other people smile.

“I fell in love with Christmas jumpers straight away. There’s such a variety, and so many different ones to choose from every year.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wwd.com

Badgley Mischka Pre-Fall 2022

Mark Badgley and James Mischka both consider California their home base: they each have family there, and decided to mine something close to home for inspiration. “When we started working on this collection, we were thinking of [the] late ’70s when our families moved to the West Coast.” The nostalgic feeling gave way to a saturated, yet warmer color palette — teal, caramel, berry, blush and terra-cotta — on a classic array of dressed-up polished pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Riccardo Tisci
Person
Gyles Brandreth
Person
Janet Stevenson
Person
Ryan
The Independent

David Beckham wears ‘Spice World’ Christmas jumper in festive picture

David Beckham has paid homage to his wife’s music career by donning a “Spice World” Christmas jumper this year.In a post to his Instagram on Monday 13 December, the former football player was seen posing next to Victoria Beckham wearing a blue festive sweatshirt. View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham)Central to the snowflake-adorned knit is a picture of Earth, wrapped in a “Spice World” banner. “Yep I’m a fan,” the athlete wrote in the caption, tagging...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Awesome 98

Tacky Christmas Apparel to Make Heads Turn

The holidays are undoubtedly a stressful time of year and truly ugly Christmas apparel is a great way to get everyone to relax a little bit. Whether you're looking to be the clown in family photos or headed to an ugly sweater-themed event, deck yourself out with any of these options and you're sure to steal the show.
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

7 funny Christmas jumpers 2021: from Amazon, M&S & more

The holiday season is a time of love and laughter and with Christmas Jumper Day falling on Friday 10 December, we’ve rounded up the funniest festive jumpers! Sure to spread Christmas cheer, these novelty knits feature the best puns, dad jokes and iconic phrases from your favourite film and TV shows. Which one will you choose?
TV SHOWS
BBC

T.rex gets Christmas jumper at Natural History Museum in London

A giant Christmas jumper has been created for a Tyrannosaurus Rex at London's Natural History Museum. The animatronic T.rex is sporting the festive knit, which has been made by a family-run firm in Leicester. British Christmas Jumpers has previously produced sweaters for Ed Sheeran and the Houses of Parliament. Director...
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Jumper#Christmas Holiday#Evolution#Jumpers#Oc#British#American#Navy#Icelandic#Scandinavian#Fair Isle#Us
rockpapershotgun.com

Microsoft are selling a Minesweeper "ugly" Christmas jumper

After dropping the ball with Solitaire merch, Microsoft have now done right by Minesweeper with an "ugly" Christmas jumper turning one of the most iconic PC games of all time into a blocky Christmas tree. For £58 (plus shipping), you can tell all your festive friends how little work you actually did on your PC in the 1990s. It's not bad!
VIDEO GAMES
hudsonvalley360.com

Tackiness as art, excess as chic in ‘Gucci’

“House of Gucci” is in theaters, on streaming devices and in the news, because the Gucci family is steamed over the depiction of their relatives in the new Ridley Scott movie. They called the film’s plot “anything but accurate” and claimed the filmmakers did not consult with them before or during production.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Apparel
Sunderland Echo

Christmas jumpers you’ll want to wear year after year - for women and men

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. If you’re looking for a new Christmas jumper, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve rounded up some of the best festive...
APPAREL
The Independent

Christmas jumpers 2021: 14 of the best festive knits to buy now before they sell out

To get in the festive spirit, it helps to dress the part. And for us, that starts with our top half. Enter a Christmas jumper, whether that’s something overtly kitsch or one that’s a little more paired back.While Christmas jumpers have adopted a bad reputation for many reasons – some may say the Marmite of the fashion world – there really is something for everyone. We’re relieved to say that there’s never been more choice when it comes to seasonal knitwear – you no longer need to go full-blown Rudolph if you don’t want to. For something more understated and...
APPAREL
Cosmopolitan

Victoria and David Beckham's Christmas jumpers are incredible

Christmas jumper szn is here and boy, are we EXCITED. Sure, we love shopping for festive and even kitschy knits (especially when we're gifting them to unsuspecting loved ones) but we're also very here for celebrities getting in on the festive wardrobe staple. In an equally unexpected and glorious turn of events, Victoria and David Beckham have just shared their very own Christmas sweaters and I can't tell you how much I'm living for the pics.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
goodhousekeeping.com

Davina McCall and her dog wear matching Christmas jumpers

Davina McCall took to Instagram to share a snap with her dog, as the pair wore adorable matching Christmas jumpers. Both Davina and her dog, Bo wore grey fairisle-patterned jumpers in a matching print, featuring a row of knitted reindeer faces. The presenter revealed that although Bo was sitting nicely...
PETS
Good News Network

Brits Reveal Their Best-Loved Holiday Traditions, Like Christmas Jumpers on Boxing Day

Brits have revealed their best-loved Christmas traditions, including watching festive films, wearing Christmas jumpers—and tucking into turkey sandwiches on Boxing Day. A survey of 2,000 adults found Christmas dinner to be the top tradition over the festive period, while listening to Christmas songs and putting a mince pie out for Santa on Christmas Eve also featured in the top 20.
WORLD
prima.co.uk

Boden's matching Christmas jumpers are perfect for family photos

There's no better time to get the whole household involved in the matching family outfits trend than during the Christmas season. And, thanks to British fashion brand Boden, your Christmas day outfits are sorted! The brand is now selling matching family Christmas jumpers and t-shirts so you can twin with your mini me on the special day.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SPY

The 13 Best Cardigans To Button Up This Winter

Anyone who still finds cardigans fusty, rigid or unbearably twee needs only to look to the best men’s cardigans of the past few seasons. Admittedly, the cardigans that trended a few years ago were thin, conservative sweaters that you might have worn with a simple button-down. But these days, designers have been putting their own unique twists on the style, resulting in wacky animal print sweaters, oversized preppy styles or beefy numbers that can stand in for jackets. Some of our favorite cardigans are the kinds of sweaters Kurt Cobain might have worn. Others, Harry Styles would throw on. Some would...
APPAREL
WWD

The 67 Best Gifts for Men to Receive This Christmas Season

Click here to read the full article. Looking for the best gift for him this year? Holiday gift shopping can be a daunting task for any person on your list, but when it comes to men, especially men who seem to have everything and want absolutely nothing, even an expert gift giver can find themselves at a loss for ideas. Sometimes, it just requires a little more thought to your gifting approach. While a sentimental, meaningful gift idea is ideal for the man who’s stood by your side for years, something simple yet just as special would be more fitting for...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

The Independent

381K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy