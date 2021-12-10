ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the line of scrimmage: 'We're getting handled up front'

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rhLpO_0dJ5PtuJ00

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was visibly upset in the postgame press conference after the Minnesota Vikings loss on Thursday night. And rightfully so. Both sides of the football laid down for two and a half quarters before finally deciding to turn it on and attempt to rally against the Vikings.

But Tomlin was very specific on where his venom was directed. The line of scrimmage on both sides of the football.

“We’re getting handled up front on both sides of the ball,” Tomlin said. Unfortunately, this isn’t a new problem. Injuries have been the main culprit in why the offensive and defensive lines have struggled so much this season but whoever is on that field is a professional and Tomlin didn’t excuse guys not doing very basic, fundamental things just because they are backups.

Tomlin hinted that he is willing to use the extra time before the next game to shuffle some guys around but the well is dry. Pittsburgh isn’t likely to go out on the free-agent market and we can’t act like there are any Pro Bowlers out there. It’s going to be more about whichever guys are out there must do a better job in doing their jobs.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Reveals His True Feelings With Chase Claypool

The major story from the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings last Thursday was the immaturity exhibited by wide receiver Chase Claypool on the final drive of the game. By celebrating a first down catch with less than a minute remaining and his team out of timeouts,...
NFL
NFL

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin: Chase Claypool's growth 'can't happen fast enough'

Chase Claypool made four catches for 69 yards on the Pittsburgh Steelers' failed desperation drive at the end of Thursday's 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, but the production became an afterthought after the second-year wide receiver cost his team a precious few seconds and another down to potentially tie the game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Line Of Scrimmage#American Football#Pro Bowlers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

BetMGM: NFL Hot Seat coaches (starting with Mike Tomlin)

Mike Tomlin hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016, has won nine or fewer games in two of the last three seasons, hasn’t reached a Super Bowl since 2010, and entered the season with arguably his worst roster in 14 years as head coach. Tomlin might’ve saved his...
NFL
Yardbarker

Mike Tomlin Explains Why Steelers Haven't Started Zach Banner

As the Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line continues to struggle, giving up five sacks in their most recent loss to the Minnesota Vikings, question remain high on why changes have not been made. The most confusing of the changes not made by the Steelers is the decision to keep Zach Banner...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Steelers Depot

Mike Tomlin: ‘You May See More’ Of Buddy Johnson Moving Forward Following Rookie’s Defensive Debut

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now played every one of their eight rookie draft picks who made the team this year on their respective units—whether offense (four), defense (three), or special teams (one). The latest draft pick to make his offensive or defensive debut was fourth-round inside linebacker Buddy Johnson, who logged six snaps in the second half of Thursday’s game, and head coach Mike Tomlin earlier today suggested that isn’t necessarily the last you’ll see of him.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 South Side Questions: What Message Will We Get This Tomlin Tuesday?

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2021 season is underway, and they are hoping for a better outcome in comparison to last season. After starting out 11-0, they finished the year 1-4 in the regular season, and then lost in the Wildcard Round to the Cleveland Browns, ignited by a 0-28 first quarter.
NFL
The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Quarterback On Monday

The Green Bay Packers quarterback room got a little smaller on Monday. The team announced that its parting ways with practice squad QB Danny Etling. General Manager Brian Gutekunst informed media of the transaction. Etling was signed by the Packers last week to provide some positional depth in wake of...
NFL
FanSided

KC Chiefs work out former Cowboys running back

The Kansas City Chiefs look like they should be fairly confident in the first few layers of talent in the backfield, but general manager Brett Veach is always looking for further depth and potential prospects, which is why they recently hosted running back Brendan Knox for a free agent workout, per NFL reporter Aaron Wilson.
NFL
FanSided

3 Steelers that need to be benched for the rest of the year

The Steelers have been struggling to consistently field a competitive roster, and with the season on life support, these three starters need to be benched. The Steelers has had one of the weirdest seasons to date in 2021. In some games, this team comes out with their hair on fire and dominates the opposing team. Other times, they look like a college team that can’t play. Worse yet, half the time the team plays like both of these games over the course of a single game. Because of that, the team’s season is likely done, and now the future of this roster has to be considered.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Is Shocked By What Cris Collinsworth Said Tonight

That’s how many NFL fans are reacting to the comment made by the longtime broadcaster during Sunday night’s game between the Packers and the Bears. Collinsworth, praising Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, asked if anyone around the league has been more “honest” than the MVP this season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

50K+
Followers
102K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy