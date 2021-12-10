ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Roethlisberger isn't talking to Chase Claypool about his antics: 'That's not really my job'

By Curt Popejoy
 5 days ago
Over the course of the next few days, everyone will have plenty of time to digest everything about the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. This includes the series of events at the end of the game between wide receiver Chase Claypool and offensive guard Trai Turner.

This is an issue that I’m sure the Steelers will discuss internally but just don’t ask quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to get involved. After the game, when Roethlisberger spoke to the media, when asked about it he made it clear he doesn’t view that as his job.

Roethlisberger is absolutely right. After the fact, the only person who should talk to Claypool about his behavior is head coach Mike Tomlin. I doubt he will as it didn’t really impact the outcome of the game but I certainly hope no one would expect any of Claypool’s teammates to address this with him.

