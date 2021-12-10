ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

‘Very likely’ care homes to be set three-visitor limit as part of Plan B

By Benjamin Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZgHgn_0dJ5Pl5j00

It is reportedly “very likely” care homes in England will be forced to operate with a three-visitor limit under Government plans to limit Omicron’s spread before Christmas.

Rising cases of the variant have already prompted new restrictions including the use of masks in more places, a return to working from home on Monday and mandatory Covid passports for large venues from Wednesday.

And The Daily Telegraph cites an anonymous Government source as saying it is “very likely” visitors in social care settings will be limited to three and this would only be changed “when there is a clear change of circumstances for one of them”.

Any change to the number of visitors would mark a significant shift after the Government last month said there were “no nationally set restrictions” on visits into care homes in England, amid concerns residents’ rights were being curtailed.

The Government source who spoke to the Telegraph said the idea of limiting visitors was “still awaiting ministerial clearance” and “could still be vetoed by Number 10”.

The Department of Health and Social Care has been contacted for comment.

There have been concerns throughout the pandemic about the management of restrictions in care homes.

In November, the Relatives & Residents Association said there had been a “huge disparity” in how measures have been eased for care homes and the wider public, as well as differences in how individual homes have interpreted guidance up until now.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s new curbs have him facing the prospect of a growing rebellion, as reports suggest more than 30 MPs may vote against the measures next week.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Care home visits restricted to just three per resident: After controversial introduction of Plan B crackdown, Plan C has already arrived - as Communities Secretary Michael Gove hints further curbs could be brought in if infections continue to increase

Care home residents will be banned from seeing more than three named visitors in an attempt to protect them from the Omicron variant. Last night's move was the first additional restriction – dubbed Plan C – introduced since Plan B measures to tackle rising Covid-19 cases were announced this week.
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

Care home residents allowed only three visitors under new Covid guidance

Care home residents will be allowed only three visitors and one essential care worker under updated Government guidance announced as part of new measures to protect the sector from the spread of the Omicron variant.The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said the move was “in order to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe in line with clinical advice”.It is understood the guidance will come into force from Wednesday.We are providing new measures to protect the social care sector from the #OmicronVariant of #COVID19.This includes:▶️updated guidance on care home visiting & testing▶️support for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Covid: Care home visitors cut to three to slow Omicron spread

Care home residents in England will be allowed only three visitors and an essential care giver under new guidance to slow the spread of Omicron. The Department of Health said the measures, which begin on Wednesday, were "to balance the current Covid-19 risk and the need to keep people safe".
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Conscious Cat

2021 AAFP Feline Senior Care Guidelines, Part 1: Caring for Aging Cats Begins At Home

Thanks to improvements in veterinary medicine, better nutrition, and the fact that most pet cats are indoor cats, cats are living longer than ever before, but with longer lifespans, they are also facing the inevitable issues of old age. The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) is recognizing these dramatic changes since they last published senior care guidelines in 2009. The 2021 AAFP Senior Cat Care Guidelines, created by a task force of experts in feline clinical medicine, consist of 26 jam-packed pages of health management practices for feline practitioners, stressing the importance of engaging the cat parent in all aspects of caring for aging cats.
PETS
The Independent

Work from home guidelines UK: Current Government advice explained

Boris Johnson’s government is implementing its “Plan B” for dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, bringing back social restrictions in England to curb the spread of the new omicron variant of the virus.Having previously hoped to press on with “Plan A” - encouraging the takeup of booster jabs - the prime minister’s hand was forced after a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee last week in which the potential threat posed by the more transmissible new variant was laid bare.On Monday, the UK confirmed the first death from the new variant globally while health secretary Sajid Javid estimated that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
smobserved.com

Britons Will Work From Home Again, as Great Britain Moves to "Plan B"

12/9/21: At a press conference Thursday morning London time, British PM Boris Johnson said the country should move to Plan B. People should work from home once again, he said. Citing the danger of Omicron varian of corona-virus, Johnson said that Omicron could cause 1,000 hospital admissions a day by the end of the year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plan B#Government#Omicron#Covid#The Daily Telegraph
BBC

Covid: Plan B vote to be split into three amid Tory rebellion

A vote to pass new Covid measures into law this week is expected to be split, as Boris Johnson faces a rebellion from about 60 Conservative MPs. Government sources suggested the introduction of Plan B measures for England will be divided into three separate votes on Tuesday. There will be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Independent

Tens of thousands of volunteers urged to come forward to help with booster programme as omicron spreads

Boris Johnson has called on “tens of thousands” of members of the public to come forward and volunteer in a bid to ramp up the booster vaccine programme amid a surge in infections caused by the omicron variant.Current vacancies include stewards to organise and manage the queues, and trained vaccinators to administer the jabs. It follows the prime minister’s pre-recorded address on Sunday that all adults in England are to be offered a booster vaccine before the new year, a month earlier than previously planned. The devolved nations have since followed suit.Health secretary Sajid Javid reported that over 110,000 people...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Plan B: How will working from home rules affect people?

People in England should start working at home again from Monday where possible, the government has said. What does that mean for the workers returning to their home desks and the businesses which depend on workers' lunchtime trade?. "I quite enjoy going into the office on a personal basis really,"...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Covid omicron news – live: Daily infections estimated at 200,000 as NHS moved to highest emergency level

Health Secretary Sajid Javid has told MPs that daily Covid omicron infections are now estimated to be around 200,000, with the variant expected to become dominant in London within 48 hours. Addressing MPs, he said: “There are now 4,713 confirmed cases of Omicron in the UK. And the UK Health Security Agency estimates that the current rate of, the current number of daily infections are around 200,000.“While omicron represents over 20 per cent of cases in England, we’ve already seen it rise to over 44 per cent in London and we expect it to become the dominant Covid-19 variant in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Moderna VS Pfizer: New Study Names The Most Effective COVID-19 Vaccine

In a first of its kind comparative analysis, new research staged a head-to-head between two of COVID-19’s greatest nemeses: Moderna VS Pfizer. Using electronic records from US veterans who received one of these two vaccines, researchers determined who came out on top when it came to preventing COVID-19 and reducing the likelihood of hospitalization or death.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ScienceAlert

The Most Common Pain Relief Drug in The World Induces Risky Behavior, Study Finds

One of the most consumed drugs in the US – and the most commonly taken analgesic worldwide – could be doing a lot more than simply taking the edge off your headache, according to scientists. Acetaminophen, also known as paracetamol and sold widely under the brand names Tylenol and Panadol, also increases risk-taking, according to a study published in 2020 that measured changes in people's behavior when under the influence of the common over-the-counter medication. "Acetaminophen seems to make people feel less negative emotion when they consider risky activities – they just don't feel as scared," neuroscientist Baldwin Way from The Ohio...
HEALTH
The Independent

Covid vaccine: 15-minute wait after Pfizer and Moderna jabs set to be scrapped as rollout accelerated

Those who receive a dose of the Pfizer or Moderna jab are no longer set to wait 15 minutes after being vaccinated, as government officials seek to accelerate the national rollout.The UK's four chief medical officers have recommended that the waiting period typically observed for the mRNA vaccines should be temporarily suspended.“The 15-minute wait after a vaccination with mRNA vaccine will cause more harm than it can avert because it will significantly reduce the number of people who can be vaccinated over a short period of time,” the CMOs said in a statement released on Thursday.Analysis from NHS England...
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

The Independent

381K+
Followers
143K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy