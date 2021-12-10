SAMHSA announces $30 Million Harm Reduction grant funding to help address the nation’s substance use and overdose epidemic

Department of Health Seeks Letters of Intent from Local Organizations to Lead Western Anne Arundel Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition. The Anne Arundel County Department of Health (AACDOH) is requesting Letters of Intent (LOI) for a Strategic Prevention Framework (SFP) Implementation Grant for fiscal year 2022 to a community organization to lead the Western Anne Arundel Substance Abuse Prevention (WASP) Coalition. The purpose of the grant is to implement the SPF model and support the infrastructure development of WASP for Western Anne Arundel County. The purpose of WASP is to assess community needs, build community capacity, create and maintain a strategic plan, implement strategies and evaluate coalition processes and strategies. WASP’s process is to develop and implement culturally competent, evidenced-based environmental prevention strategies specifically designed to reduce the prevalence of underage drinking and the misuse of other substances in the community at the local level. The grants will be awarded through a competitive process.

