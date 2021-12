COMPLETE COVERAGE - Failing Foundations: Check the condition of dams in your community. There are more than 10,000 dams in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Surprisingly, about a third of the ones that could cause the most damage are at risk of failing. “Unfortunately, dams will fail and if there are people living downstream of them, businesses, schools, other things, unfortunately, people could die. Or, even when in a failure, where you have an emergency action plan and people are evacuated in time, the devastation downstream is immense,” says Mark Ogden, of the Association of State Dam Safety Officials.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO