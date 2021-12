Merry Christmas! Let’s Bake Stuff and Watch Christmas Moves! Click Here To Bid. It’s that time of year when we make bake some Christmas goodies and sit down in our pjs to watch a nice Christmas movie. Whether it’s a holiday classic or the newest feature on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime, you’ll want to snuggle up wearing these Christmas-themed socks encouraging us to do exactly that. Pat Walker is “socktioning” off these socks like the ones he wore during KARK 4 Today in Sock It 4Ward sponsored by the Red River Auto Group to benefit Little Rock Compassion Center. The Little Rock Compassion Center is an inner-city mission focused on a ministry of hope to those experiencing homelessness, hunger, and those who are displaced and under-resourced in and around Little Rock. Click here to bid.

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO