College Sports

Minus Bueckers, No. 3 UConn shut down by Georgia Tech, 57-44

By The Associated Press
Ottumwa Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech shut down No. 3 UConn in its first game since an injury to reigning national player of the year Paige Bueckers, defeating the Huskies 57-44 in a defensive slugfest Thursday night. With both teams struggling to muster offense, the game was tied at...

WIS-TV

Former Oklahoma QB transfers to USC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Monday he is transferring to the University of South Carolina. Rattler said in a tweet, “Excited for the next chapter! #SpursUp.” University of South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer retweeted the message. This news comes after the top...
OKLAHOMA STATE
FanSided

5 ideal transfer destinations for USC QB Kedon Slovis

Former USC Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has entered the transfer portal. With the USC football program in a bit of transition under new head coach Lincoln Riley, former Trojans starting quarterback Kedon Slovis has opted to enter the transfer portal this offseason. The under-recruited signal-caller from Scottsdale, Arizona put...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Predicting the 5 biggest winners on 2021 Early National Signing Day

We are one day away from 2021 Early National Signing Day and here’s a look at five college football teams that will be big winners when it’s all over. There are few days that offer more excitement for college football fans than Early National Signing Day. It used to just be signing day, which there is a later signing day in February, but for all intents and purposes, the biggest recruiting day of the year is Wednesday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
thespun.com

Four-Star Recruit Flips Commitment From Ohio State On Signing Day

It’s Signing Day and we’re seeing all kinds of recruiting drama across the college football landscape. The latest bit of news involves a top cornerback who initially committed to Ohio State. On Friday, 2022 four-star cornerback Terrance Brooks announced that he is flipping his commitment. Brooks decommitted from...
OHIO STATE
247Sports

Who will replace A&M RB Isaiah Spiller's production in the bowl game?

Third year Texas A&M running back Isaiah Spiller declared for the 2022 National Football League draft today and although he didn't specifically declare that he was sitting out the Tax Slayer Gator Bowl versus Wake Forest, he did note that he would "forego my remaining eligibility" which probably doesn't just reference the 2022 football season. Thus, the Aggies are looking to replace the production of a guy who was a old school, workhorse back who made most of his yards after contact with balance and the vision to find open space. Spiller finished with just over 1,000 yards, averaged 5.65 yards per run, and added 25 receptions through the air. This was his second straight 1,000 yard campaign as he went over that magic number in 2020 as well despite playing in only ten contests (all of them versus Southeastern Conference schools).
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dillard star Nyjalik Kelly signs with the Miami Hurricanes over Florida, FSU, Georgia

New Miami Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal picked up his first major South Florida addition Wednesday. Dillard four-star defensive lineman Nyjalik Kelly announced that he will sign with the Hurricanes at a signing ceremony at his school on the first day of the Early Signing Period. Kelly said Cristobal was the biggest reason he chose Miami over the other schools courting him, which included ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Rodney Hill signs with Florida State

The Florida State Seminoles have added the signature of running back Rodney Hill. Hill committed to FSU in April after flipping from the Virginia Cavaliers:. High School: Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) Position: Running Back, athlete. Expected Early Enrollee: Yes. Composite ranking: 421st nationally (high 3-star). 26th ranked athlete. 44th in...
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4-Star DE flips commitment from Georgia football

Class of 2022 defensive end Tyre West has flipped his commitment after being committed to Georgia football for over a year. West committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. West is an elite four-star recruit who plays high school football for Tift County in Tifton, Georgia. He’s considered one of the top in-state recruits in his class.
GEORGIA STATE

