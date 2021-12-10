V21 Group office inaugurated by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition - Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis

The top tribal body in India’s northeastern state of Nagaland has warned that protests against the country’s security forces will intensify, as it has demanded answers for the killing of civilians earlier this month.Over the past week protesters have gathered in the state’s Mon district, where 14 civilians were killed in a botched operation by the Indian army, demanding an independent investigation into the 5 December incident. They are also demanding an apology from India’s home minister Amit Shah, who told the parliament that the army fired on civilians because the vehicle carrying them tried to speed away when asked...

