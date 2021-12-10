ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

“Weird Al” Kicking Off Massive U.S. Tour in Poughkeepsie

By Tigman
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weird Al Yankovic will return to Poughkeepsie to kick off a new U.S. tour when he plays the Bardavon on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, December 10th at 10 am. Talk about a pop culture icon! Weird Al...

wrrv.com

Comments / 0

Related
nepascene.com

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic takes his ‘Ill-Advised Vanity Tour’ to F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on May 14

Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, which includes a stop at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, May 14.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Pitchfork

“Weird Al” Yankovic Announces Massive North American Tour

“Weird Al” Yankovic has announced a gargantuan North American tour. The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour kicks off April 26, 2022 in Poughkeepsie, New York, and will run for six months, with a total of 133 shows. The trek will culminate on October 29 at New York City’s Carnegie Hall, marking Yankovic’s first appearance at the iconic venue. Find Yankovic’s whopping schedule here.
MUSIC
WKYC

Weird Al Yankovic bringing 2022 tour to Canton Palace Theatre

CANTON, Ohio — He’s back!. Weird Al Yankovic is coming to the Canton Palace Theatre with his 2022 tour on Tuesday, May 17. It’s being called “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour.”. Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. and prices range from $42.50...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Poughkeepsie, NY
Entertainment
City
Poughkeepsie, NY
WTHR

'Weird Al' Yankovic bringing tour to Brown County

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Famed comedy recording artist "Weird Al" Yankovic is going on tour and making a stop in Brown County. The artist, known for his punny parodies of popular tunes will perform 133 shows across North America for "The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill Advised Vanity Tour."
BROWN COUNTY, IN
KAMC KLBK EverythingLubbock.com

“Weird Al” Yankovic bringing tour to Buddy Holly Hall Sept. 2022

Lubbock, TX – Almost four years after his first foray into unfamiliar concert territory with his highly-acclaimed Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour, “Weird Al” Yankovic is pressing his luck again, this time with The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour with Special Guest: Emo Philips, with a stop at The Buddy Holly […]
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Al Yankovic
CBS Sacramento

‘Weird Al’ Yankovic To Embark On Massive 2022 Tour; UC Davis Date Set For September

DAVIS (CBS13) — “Weird Al” Yankovic is hitting the road again next year for a massive tour, and UC Davis will be one of the stops. The musician and entertainer announced his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” dates on Friday. A total of 133 shows are scheduled. Psssst! Tour dates are up!https://t.co/r2poJlEIH2 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 3, 2021 Despite the massive schedule, Yankovic promises that each show will have a different setlist. Notably, this version of the tour will focus on Yankovic’s non-parody catalog instead of his hits like “Eat It,” “Fat” and “Amish Paradise.” The tour is set to kick off on April 23, 2022. Yankovic’s Davis date has been set for Sept. 24, 2022 at the Mondavi Center. Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 10.
DAVIS, CA
mostmetro.com

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC Coming to Schuster

“WEIRD AL” YANKOVIC: THE UNFORTUNATE RETURN OF THE RIDICULOUSLY SELF-INDULGENT, ILL-ADVISED VANITY TOUR. is coming to the Schuster Center in Dayton on Aug. 23, 2022. Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Dec. 10, 2021 and can be purchased at daytonlive.org/weird-al or from our Ticket Office Tuesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at 937-228-3630.
DAYTON, OH
Paso Robles Daily News

Weird Al to perform at Vina Robles

– Weird Al Yankovic will bring his, “Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” to Vina Robles on Sept. 15, 2022. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today at 10 a.m. Almost four years after his first...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weird Al Yankovic#U S#The Weird Al Show#Bardavon#Scotti Brothers Records#Cbs#Nbc#Mtv
zumic.com

Weird Al Yankovic Plots 2022 Tour Dates: Ticket Presale Code & On-Sale Info

As if the past couple of years haven't been weird enough, Weird Al Yankovic has announced 2022 tour dates for North America. At this time, a whopping 130+ dates are scheduled with opening act Emo Philips. Weird Al's previous tour was 2019's Strings Attached. Much like his 2018 tour, the...
MUSIC
WEHT/WTVW

“Weird Al” coming to the Victory Theatre

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) As part of his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”, “Weird Al” Yankovic will be making a stop at the Victory Theatre on May 25. “Weird Al” plans to deliver a different set list with each performance, with no two shows in this tour being the same. Like […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Grammy
Houston Chronicle

Weird Al brings 2022 tour to Cullen Performance Hall

Before the YouTube days of endless internet parodies, there was “Weird Al” Yankovic. Uniting popular music and comedy since 1976, Alfred Matthew “Weird Al” Yankovic is recognized as king of the novelty song, with music ranging from covers of hit tunes to quirky polka medleys. Yankovic...
SHOPPING
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Weird Al Yankovic to Bring His 'Vanity Tour' to Chesterfield

It’s about to get nerdy in Chesterfield, folks: Comedy singer “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to the Chesterfield Amphitheater (631 Veterans Place Drive) for his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” on August 28, 2022. The tour begins on April 23,...
CHESTERFIELD, MO
cascadebusnews.com

Weird Al is Heading to Bend

(Weird Al Yankovic | Photo courtesy of the Old Mill District) Weird Al has announced his 2022 tour, and he’s headed to Bend. He will play the Hayden Homes Amphitheater on Saturday, June 25. Tickets go on sale at bendconcerts.com and at the Ticket Mill in the Old Mill...
BEND, OR
Detroit News

Jack White to kick off world tour with two Masonic Temple concerts

Musician Jack White will start his "Supply Chain Issues" tour in his hometown of Detroit with two shows at the Masonic Temple, April 8-9. April 8 is also the release date for his new album "Fear of the Dawn" from his own Third Man Records label, the first of two albums he'll produce in 2022. "Entering Heaven Alive" will follow on July 22.
DETROIT, MI
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Poughkeepsie, NY
4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy