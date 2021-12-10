“Weird Al” Kicking Off Massive U.S. Tour in Poughkeepsie

DAVIS (CBS13) — “Weird Al” Yankovic is hitting the road again next year for a massive tour, and UC Davis will be one of the stops. The musician and entertainer announced his “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour” dates on Friday. A total of 133 shows are scheduled. Psssst! Tour dates are up!https://t.co/r2poJlEIH2 — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) December 3, 2021 Despite the massive schedule, Yankovic promises that each show will have a different setlist. Notably, this version of the tour will focus on Yankovic’s non-parody catalog instead of his hits like “Eat It,” “Fat” and “Amish Paradise.” The tour is set to kick off on April 23, 2022. Yankovic’s Davis date has been set for Sept. 24, 2022 at the Mondavi Center. Tickets for the tour go on sale Dec. 10.

DAVIS, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO