Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

Fresh sanctions have been slapped on Myanmar’s military only days after the country’s ousted leader, Aung San Suu Kyi was handed a two-year jail sentence.The UK has accused the South-east Asian country’s armed forces of continued suppression of the civilian population and of serious human rights violations.The move comes after Ms Suu Kyi, who was pushed out of power in February in a de facto coup by the army, was convicted on charges widely dismissed as politically motivated.The 76-year-old is being held by the military at an unknown location, facing further charges that could see her jailed for 100...

POLITICS ・ 5 DAYS AGO