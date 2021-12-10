Manoj Jha moves suspension of business notice in RS over human rights violation

(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne is among congressional representatives calling out communist China for abusing workers of a certain population. Recently, Axne joined a bipartisan majority of the U.S. House advancing two measures confronting China for human rights violations and oppression of the Uyghur population and other minorities. The first, entitled the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, blocks imports of materials produced with forced labor, levels sanctions against perpetrators and imposes disclosure requirements on companies engaging in Xingiang. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Wednesday morning, the West Des Moines Democrat says it's important for the U.S. to voice opposition about how China treats its workers.
