Video Games

How Star Wars: Eclipse Links The High Republic to Prequel Trilogy & Jedi: Fallen Order

By Best Games
IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars: Eclipse is the newest Star Wars games, and is the first announced to be set in the High Republic era of the Star Wars lore. With the first...

www.ign.com

heypoorplayer.com

Star Wars: Eclipse Set To Usher In A New Era For Star Wars

Quantum Dream Are Back With Characters New And Old. Rumors have swirled for months that the team at Quantum Dream were working on a game set in the Star Wars universe. Last night during The Game Awards those rumors were finally confirmed during the stunning debut trailer for Star Wars: Eclipse.
FanSided

Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures #11 is wholesome and ominous

The Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures comics continue to strike a balance of being heartwarming and intense. Issue #11 strikes this balance particularly well as an especially wholesome and ominous installment. Much of the issue focuses on an event aboard Starlight Beacon known as the Great Jedi Rumble Race....
Game Informer Online

Quantic Dream's Star Wars Eclipse Announced

At The Game Awards 2021, the upcoming Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm Games collaboration, Star Wars Eclipse, was announced. This game takes place in the High Republic era of Star Wars, so you’ll see faces like Yoda around! There’s no release date, and the game is currently in early development, but the trailer showcases some fantastic Star Wars environments, aliens, and more. Check out the full trailer right here! There’s a vast assortment of cool Star Wars stuff to take in, including a pet keeper, some Mon Calamari, a bustling marketplace, speeder bikes, starships big and small, picturesque vistas, and a whole lot more!
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The High Republic – The Fallen Star’ First Excerpt Released

The final wave of stories in phase 1 of the High Republic inches ever closer day by day. News has been slowly coming out about what’s on the way, and fans have been preparing their emotions for the climactic events. Kicking things off is Claudia Gray’s The High Republic: The Fallen Star. This is Gray’s second entry in the High Republic saga after Into the Dark was released earlier this year. Today, StarWars.com released the first excerpt for the novel, giving us an early taste of the story.
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: The Beginning of a Friendship in Marvel’s ‘Star Wars: The High Republic – Trail of Shadows’ #2

Trail of Shadows was promoted by writer Daniel José Older as being a noir mystery homage with the classic odd couple as the protagonists. While the first issue was heavy on the exposition and set-up, with our main characters not even meeting, this issue wastes no time in speeding up the pairing and delivering on its crime noir promises in delightful fashion.
sirusgaming.com

Star Wars Eclipse Set in The High Republic Era; Has Intricate Branching Narrative

Quantic Dream has recently revealed new details of the upcoming title Star Wars Eclipse like the setting in The High Republic, branching narrative, and more. After the big world premiere at The Game Awards 2021, Quantic Dream shared new details of this upcoming new game. This is being developed closely with Lucasfilm Games and will be Quantic Dream’s most ambitious project to date. It is currently at its early stages of development.
